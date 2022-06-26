The Story Behind Kendrick Lamar’s Crown Of (Tiffany & Co.) Thorns

The upcoming season of “Black Ink Crew” will be Ceaser’s last on the show. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser has been a hot topic on social media for the last few days. He’s been accused of being abusive towards dogs. And the video that caused the accusations was reposted to Donna’s Instagram page. She wasted no time in calling Ceaser out. She also said she was going to watch closely to see if he would be held accountable by VH1. Miss Kitty also spoke up. She said that she and others had made accusations about Ceaser but nothing was ever done to him. Ceaser’s ex Crystal vented in the comment section of Donna’s post. She said that no one wanted to believe the abuse accusations made by their daughter Cheyenne.

