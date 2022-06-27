ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illegal dog breeding investigations rise by 63% in Wales

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of investigations into illegal dog breeding in Wales rose by 63% last year, figures have shown. RSPCA Cymru said there were 366 cases being investigated by councils, although prosecutions remained low with figures doubling to just eight. The rise has been more notable since the pandemic. The...

www.bbc.com

