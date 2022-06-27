ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

What time is Andy Murray’s match today? Wimbledon schedule and how to watch contest against James Duckworth

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Andy Murray will begin his Wimbledon campaign this afternoon against Australian James Duckworth on Centre Court, as the 35-year-old returns to the scene of his two Championship victories.

Murray has overcome an injury concern to be fit for the tournament after showing impressive form in reaching the Stuttgart Open final two weeks ago.

The former World No 1 has yet to advance further than the third round at the All England Club since undergoing hip resurfacing surgery five years ago but was handed a nice opening match against the No 77 ranked Duckworth, who has also faced similar problems with his hip in recent months.

“He’s a proper hard worker,” Murray said of his opponent. “He got up to his career-high ranking last year, he finished last year extremely well and then had the surgery .I’m sure we’ll have a good match on Monday.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Andy Murray’s match today?

Murray has been scheduled third on Centre Court on the opening day of Wimbledon on Monday. His match will follow Novak Djokovic vs Soonwoo Kwon and Emma Raducanu’s contest against Alison Van Uytvanck. While play gets underway on Centre Court at 1:30pm, it is unlikely that Murray will appear until at least 5pm, and it could even end up being later.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon order of play for day one

Order of play is subject to change - all times BST

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Novak Djokovic v Soonwoo Kwon

2. Alison Van Uytvanck v Emma Raducanu

3. Andy Murray v James Duckworth

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Mirjam Bjorklund v Ons Jabeur

2. Jan-Lennard Struff v Carlos Alcaraz

3. Angelique Kerber v Kristina Mladenovic

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Cameron Norrie v Pablo Andujar

2. Bernarda Pera v Anett Kontaveit

3. Jannik Sinner v Stan Wawrinka

4. Maria Sakkari v Zoe Hives

