Tennis

Wimbledon live stream: How to watch Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray matches online and on TV today

By Jamie Braidwood
 2 days ago

Wimbledon is back as the iconic grass-court tournament returns to the All England Club. The action gets underwy on Monday with a packed schedule that sees Novak Djokovic , Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray all feature on Centre Court.

Djokovic will open play on Centre Court as last year’s defending champion and Murray will hope to kick-start a tournament run as he faces James Duckworth at the scene of some of the two-time champion’s greatest victories.

Raducanu, meanwhile, will be looking create the first of many as the 19-year-old makes her Centre Court bow against Alison Van Uytvanck. “She’s a real tricky opponent, especially on grass courts,” Raducanu warned ahead of the match.

Elsewhere, there is plenty more Brits in action with Cameron Norrie, Jodie Burrage, Heather Watson and Ryan Peniston all featuring. Ons Jabeur and Carlos Alcaraz highlight the schedule on Court No 1.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of play.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

What time does Wimbledon start?

Play on the opening days will get underway on the outside courts from 11am. Today Novak Djokovic will open the action on Centre Court from 1:30pm while Court No 1 will begin play slightly earlier at 1:00pm, with Ons Jabeur starting her campaign. Any matches that run late could be moved to Centre Court in the evening.

Wimbledon order of play for day one

Order of play is subject to change - all times BST

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Novak Djokovic v Soonwoo Kwon

2. Alison Van Uytvanck v Emma Raducanu

3. Andy Murray v James Duckworth

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Mirjam Bjorklund v Ons Jabeur

2. Jan-Lennard Struff v Carlos Alcaraz

3. Angelique Kerber v Kristina Mladenovic

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Cameron Norrie v Pablo Andujar

2. Bernarda Pera v Anett Kontaveit

3. Jannik Sinner v Stan Wawrinka

4. Maria Sakkari v Zoe Hives

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Hubert Hurkacz

2. Danielle Collins v Marie Bouzkova

3. Tamara Korpatsch v Heather Watson

4. Ryan Peniston v Henri Laaksonen

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Casper Ruud v Albert Ramos-Vinolas

2. Kaja Juvan v Beatriz Haddad Maia

3. Belinda Bencic v Qiang Wang

4. Steve Johnson v Grigor Dimitrov

COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Jodie Burrage v Lesia Tsurenko

2. Enzo Couacaud v John Isner

3. Jay Clarke v Christian Harrison

Not Before: 5:00pm

4. Marta Kostyuk v Katie Swan

COURT 4 - 11:00AM

1. Tommy Paul v Fernando Verdasco

2. Camila Osorio v Elise Mertens

3. Martina Trevisan v Elisabetta Cocciaretto

4. Carlos Taberner v Reilly Opelka

COURT 6 - 11:00AM

1. Tomas Martin Etcheverry v Ugo Humbert

2. Clara Tauson v Mai Hontama

3. Tamara Zidansek v Panna Udvardy

4. Taro Daniel v Sebastian Baez

COURT 7 - 11:00AM

1. Anhelina Kalinina v Anna Bondar

2. Alejandro Tabilo v Laslo Djere

3. Oscar Otte v Peter Gojowczyk

COURT 8 - 11:00AM

1. Maximilian Marterer v Aljaz Bedene

2. Aleksandra Krunic v Sorana Cirstea

3. Daniel Altmaier v Mikael Ymer

4. Daria Saville v Viktoriya Tomova

COURT 9 - 11:00AM

1. Benoit Paire v Quentin Halys

2. Federico Coria v Jiri Vesely

3. Lucia Bronzetti v Ann Li

4. Yanina Wickmayer v Lin Zhu

COURT 10 - 11:00AM

1. Ylena In-Albon v Alison Riske

2. Rebecca Marino v Katarzyna Kawa

3. Maddison Inglis v Dalma Galfi

4. Alexander Bublik v Marton Fucsovics

COURT 11 - 11:00AM

1. Thiago Monteiro v Jaume Munar

2. Jule Niemeier v Xiyu Wang

3. Tim Van Rijthoven v Federico Delbonis

COURT 14 - 11:00AM

1. Adrian Mannarino v Max Purcell

2. John Millman v Miomir Kecmanovic

3. Astra Sharma v Tatjana Maria

4. Oceane Dodin v Jelena Ostapenko

COURT 15 - 11:00AM

1. Nikoloz Basilashvili v Lukas Rosol

2. Kaia Kanepi v Diane Parry

3. Dusan Lajovic v Pablo Carreno Busta

4. Shuai Zhang v Misaki Doi

COURT 16 - 11:00AM

1. Katerina Siniakova v Maja Chwalinska

2. Thanasi Kokkinakis v Kamil Majchrzak

3. Tallon Griekspoor v Fabio Fognini

4. Ekaterine Gorgodze v Irina-Camelia Begu

COURT 17 - 11:00AM

1. Frances Tiafoe v Andrea Vavassori

2. Caroline Garcia v Yuriko Miyazaki

3. Magda Linette v Fernanda Contreras Gomez

4. David Goffin v Radu Albot

The Independent

Anett Kontaveit and Emma Raducanu among top seeds to fall at Wimbledon

Top-10 seeds Anett Kontaveit and Emma Raducanu suffered early exits from Wimbledon on Wednesday and both lay a chunk of the blame on a lack of preparation ahead of the Championships.Kontaveit, the second seed, spent only 58 minutes on Court One before she went down 6-4 6-0 to Jule Niemeier in round two.It was a similar story for British hopeful Raducanu, who lost 6-3 6-3 to Caroline Garcia on Centre Court having suffered a side injury at Nottingham at the start of June.Estonian Kontaveit was able to win her first round tie with Bernarda Pera on Monday but revealed after...
TENNIS
CBS Sports

Wimbledon 2022 results: Schedule, scores, draws, how to watch, TV channel as Serena Williams falls in round 1

Wimbledon 2022 is officially underway. The All England Club is already seeing some exciting action, including the returns of Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams. Nadal, seeded No. 2, is competing at Wimbledon for the first time in three years. He took the first two sets against Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday but struggled on the third and the beginning of the fourth. The veteran shook it off and won 16 of the last 19 points to get his 306th Major match win by going 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu tired of being asked about pressure after Wimbledon exit

Emma Raducanu shrugged off talk of pressure on her shoulders as “a joke” and insisted reaching the second round of Wimbledon was something to be proud of.Living up to the hype has proved impossible for the 19-year-old so far and, a year after rocketing to stardom with a run to the fourth round and then achieving the unthinkable in New York, she slipped to a meek 6-3 6-3 loss to France’s Caroline Garcia on Centre Court.It was undoubtedly an anti-climax but hardly surprising given the results Raducanu has had since her US Open triumph and, most significantly, the side strain...
TENNIS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie battles back to beat Jaume Munar in five set epic

Cameron Norrie survived a big scare to ensure one British number one made it through to the third round at Wimbledon after a 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-0 6-2 victory over Jaume Munar.The friendly nature between the former doubles partners may have ended had the Spanish right-hander maintained his level throughout an exciting back and forth battle on Court One.Norrie made sure he prevented any further misery for home players on the third day of the Championships by coming back to triumph in five sets not long after Emma Raducanu had exited in round two to Carolina Garcia next door.Ninth seed...
TENNIS
