ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

What time does Wimbledon start today? TV channel and how to watch

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PnV8i_0gMzpIdX00

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are both in action on the opening day of Wimbledon as the iconic grass-court tournament returns to the All England Club.

As is tradition, defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic will open play on Centre Court against Soonwoo Kwon before the two top British stars get their tournaments underway.

Raducanu, who will be making her Centre Court debut after reaching the fourth round on her tournament debut last year, will be taking on the Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck in what is a tough opening match for the 19-year-old.

Murray, meanwhile, faces the Australian James Duckworth, who has faced a similar comeback from hip surgery. “He’s a hard worker,” Murray said. “He got up to his career-high ranking last year amd finished last year extremely well. I’m sure we’ll have a good match on Monday.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of play.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

What time does Wimbledon start?

Play on the opening days will get underway on the outside courts from 11am. Today Novak Djokovic will open the action on Centre Court from 1:30pm while Court No 1 will begin play slightly earlier at 1:00pm, with Ons Jabeur starting her campaign. Any matches that run late could be moved to Centre Court in the evening.

Wimbledon order of play for day one

Order of play is subject to change - all times BST

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Novak Djokovic v Soonwoo Kwon

2. Alison Van Uytvanck v Emma Raducanu

3. Andy Murray v James Duckworth

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Mirjam Bjorklund v Ons Jabeur

2. Jan-Lennard Struff v Carlos Alcaraz

3. Angelique Kerber v Kristina Mladenovic

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Cameron Norrie v Pablo Andujar

2. Bernarda Pera v Anett Kontaveit

3. Jannik Sinner v Stan Wawrinka

4. Maria Sakkari v Zoe Hives

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Hubert Hurkacz

2. Danielle Collins v Marie Bouzkova

3. Tamara Korpatsch v Heather Watson

4. Ryan Peniston v Henri Laaksonen

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Casper Ruud v Albert Ramos-Vinolas

2. Kaja Juvan v Beatriz Haddad Maia

3. Belinda Bencic v Qiang Wang

4. Steve Johnson v Grigor Dimitrov

COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Jodie Burrage v Lesia Tsurenko

2. Enzo Couacaud v John Isner

3. Jay Clarke v Christian Harrison

Not Before: 5:00pm

4. Marta Kostyuk v Katie Swan

COURT 4 - 11:00AM

1. Tommy Paul v Fernando Verdasco

2. Camila Osorio v Elise Mertens

3. Martina Trevisan v Elisabetta Cocciaretto

4. Carlos Taberner v Reilly Opelka

COURT 6 - 11:00AM

1. Tomas Martin Etcheverry v Ugo Humbert

2. Clara Tauson v Mai Hontama

3. Tamara Zidansek v Panna Udvardy

4. Taro Daniel v Sebastian Baez

COURT 7 - 11:00AM

1. Anhelina Kalinina v Anna Bondar

2. Alejandro Tabilo v Laslo Djere

3. Oscar Otte v Peter Gojowczyk

COURT 8 - 11:00AM

1. Maximilian Marterer v Aljaz Bedene

2. Aleksandra Krunic v Sorana Cirstea

3. Daniel Altmaier v Mikael Ymer

4. Daria Saville v Viktoriya Tomova

COURT 9 - 11:00AM

1. Benoit Paire v Quentin Halys

2. Federico Coria v Jiri Vesely

3. Lucia Bronzetti v Ann Li

4. Yanina Wickmayer v Lin Zhu

COURT 10 - 11:00AM

1. Ylena In-Albon v Alison Riske

2. Rebecca Marino v Katarzyna Kawa

3. Maddison Inglis v Dalma Galfi

4. Alexander Bublik v Marton Fucsovics

COURT 11 - 11:00AM

1. Thiago Monteiro v Jaume Munar

2. Jule Niemeier v Xiyu Wang

3. Tim Van Rijthoven v Federico Delbonis

COURT 14 - 11:00AM

1. Adrian Mannarino v Max Purcell

2. John Millman v Miomir Kecmanovic

3. Astra Sharma v Tatjana Maria

4. Oceane Dodin v Jelena Ostapenko

COURT 15 - 11:00AM

1. Nikoloz Basilashvili v Lukas Rosol

2. Kaia Kanepi v Diane Parry

3. Dusan Lajovic v Pablo Carreno Busta

4. Shuai Zhang v Misaki Doi

COURT 16 - 11:00AM

1. Katerina Siniakova v Maja Chwalinska

2. Thanasi Kokkinakis v Kamil Majchrzak

3. Tallon Griekspoor v Fabio Fognini

4. Ekaterine Gorgodze v Irina-Camelia Begu

COURT 17 - 11:00AM

1. Frances Tiafoe v Andrea Vavassori

2. Caroline Garcia v Yuriko Miyazaki

3. Magda Linette v Fernanda Contreras Gomez

4. David Goffin v Radu Albot

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wimbledon: Most controversial outfits of all time, from Anne White to Venus Williams

Those who avidly follow the professional tennis circuit will be aware of the strict dress code imposed at the Wimbledon Championships, the biggest Grand Slam tournament of them all.The tournament – founded in 1877 – is steeped in tradition and requires participants to adhere to a number of guidelines in order to compete.However, that hasn’t stopped several players from breaking away from the dress code over the years, much to the conservative competition’s dismay.The guidelines, which were updated in 2014 with a 10-part “decree”, include ensuring that clothes are not off-white or cream, but strictly white.Furthermore, strips of colour that...
TENNIS
The Independent

Serena Williams’ blunt response about possibly being drawn against world number one

Serena Williams commented: “you can’t underestimate anyone or any match” when asked at a press conference on Saturday (25 June) how she would feel if she was drawn against the current World number one Iga Swiatek.The 23-time grand slam singles champion added: “every match is hard, and anyone could have been drawn to me”.Serena Williams is set to play against Harmony Tan tomorrow (28 June) at around 4:45 pm, for what will be her first tournament appearance since last year’s Wimbledon.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Emma Raducanu upset as Wimbledon top-10 seeds tumble

Emma Raducanu‘s follow-up to her fairytale Wimbledon fourth round run last year ended in the second round at the hands of French veteran Caroline Garcia. Garcia, the former world No. 4 now ranked 55th, took out the No. 10 seed 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court in the third top-10 upset of the day.
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Serena Williams’ match today? Wimbledon schedule for Tuesday

Serena Williams makes her long-awaited grand slam return this afternoon as the seven-time Wimbledon champion takes on Harmony Tan on Centre Court today.It comes 12 months after Williams last played a singles match, which ended in tears when the 23-grand slam champion tore her hamstring in the opening round of last year’s Wimbledon.The 40-year-old Williams received a shock wildcard for the main draw after she made her return to the court alongside Ons Jabeur in the Eastbourne doubles last week.Williams received a kind opening draw against French wildcard Tan, who is ranked 115th in the world. “Every match is...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

What time is Rafael Nadal playing at Wimbledon today?

Rafael Nadal continues his remarkable quest for a calendar grand slam as the 36-year-old opens his Wimbledon campaign against Francisco Cerundolo on Centre Court.Nadal is making his first appearance at Wimbledon since 2019 and it comes after a stunning year for the 22-time grand slam champion where he has won both the Australian Open and French Open titles.The Spaniard was an injury doubt for the Championships after admitting to having to take pain-killing injections at Roland Garros but he has since undergone a special operation which has left the two-time Wimbledon winner feeling upbeat ahead of the tournament.Nadal’s opponent,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray knocked out of Wimbledon by relentless John Isner

This time, the heroic comeback would be cut short. Andy Murray contorted through all the roars and grimaces, the angry monologues and chest-beating he’s made so torturously iconic, but there would be no glory to make good of the pain. The 33-year-old’s spirit was as indomitable as ever, rallying from two sets down against John Isner as the light faded and the roof closed over Centre Court, but the American harnessed the hostile atmosphere and weathered a momentous fightback to close out a 6-4 7-6 6-7 6-4 victory that lasted almost three and a half hours.This was a different and...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Start Today#Bbc Tv#The All England Club#Centre Court#British#Belgian#Australian#Bst#The Bbc Iplayer#Bbc Sport
The Independent

Wimbledon day four: Home disappointment as Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray bow out

There was Centre Court disappointment on Wednesday as Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray bowed out of Wimbledon at the second round.Cameron Norrie did progress to the third round and Harriet Dart won her delayed first-round match to give some home joy, while Novak Djokovic looked back to his best breezing past Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how day three unfolded.Social media post of the day View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamara Korpatsch...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon day two: British players march on but Serena Williams loses thriller

Serena Williams lost in three sets to Harmony Tan on her return to grand-slam tennis on a memorable day for British players at Wimbledon.Six home players out of the 11 to complete matches on Tuesday progressed, making it the first time since 1997 that nine British singles players had reached the second round.Williams’ dramatic deciding-set tie-break defeat to world number 115 Harmony Tan concluded the Centre Court action, which started with Iga Swiatek winning her 36th consecutive match – breaking the 21st century record set by Venus Williams in 2000 – and was followed by Rafael Nadal winning in four sets.Here,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Andy Murray battles to four-set win under the roof after Emma Raducanu victory

Follow all the action as Wimbledon gets underway with Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray all in action on day one. It was at Wimbledon last year that Djokovic equalled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s men’s grand slam record of 20 titles with a victory over Matteo Berrettini, however, the Serbian has since fallen two behind the Spaniard. The No 1 seed at this year’s tournament due to the ban on Russian players, leaving Daniil Medvedev unable to compete, Djokovic opened his title defence with a four-set win over Soonwoo Kwon. It was then the turn of Emma Raducanu...
TENNIS
The Independent

old - Wimbledon 2022 order of play: Day 1 schedule including Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are both in action on the opening day of Wimbledon tomorrow afternoon as the two stars of the British game highlight a packed schedule of matches in SW19. Raducanu and Murray both issued positive injury updates ahead of the tournament and are ready to go as the Championships return in front of full crowds and without Covid-19 restrictions. Raducanu will be making her Centre Court debut following her stunning US Open triumph last September and her breakthrough run to the fourth round at last year’s tournament, but she faces a tricky opponent and a...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Wimbledon live stream: How to watch Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray matches online and on TV today

Wimbledon is back as the iconic grass-court tournament returns to the All England Club. In the match of the Championships so far, Serena Williams was denied a comeback victory on Centre Court as she was edged by Harmony Tan in a three-hour thriller last night.The action continues today with another packed schedule that sees Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray all feature in a repeat of Monday’s schedule on Centre Court.Raducanu will be looking to build on her impressive debut on Centre Court against Caroline Garcia while Murray takes on an old foe in the big-serving American John...
TENNIS
The Independent

Harriet Dart not getting ahead of herself after reaching Wimbledon second round

Harriet Dart is not allowing herself to think about what a good run at Wimbledon could do for her career.The 25-year-old became the 10th British player to make it through to the second round – the most since 1984 – as she beat Spaniard Rebeka Masarova 6-1 6-4 on Court 12.Doing well at Wimbledon as a Briton can have major benefits in raising profiles and attracting possible sponsorships, but Dart is not considering that element.“If I’m honest, it’s not something I’ve thought about,” she said. “For me, it’s just about going out there, doing the best I can.“If I can...
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Andy Murray’s match today? Wimbledon schedule and how to watch John Isner contest

Andy Murray is back in action at Wimbledon today as he takes on the big-serving American John Isner on Centre Court.Murray battled from a set down to defeat James Duckworth in his opening match on Monday night, in a match that finished under the lights with the roof closed on Centre Court.Murray is undefeated in eight previous appearances against Isner, who comes into the tournament as the 20th seed but required five sets to beat on Monday.Wimbledon latest scores and updates LIVE“I have played well against John in the past,” Murray said. “I don’t think I’ve ever played him...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘She’ll come back stronger’: Fans react to Emma Raducanu loss at Wimbledon

Tennis fans at Wimbledon have said they are “devastated” by Emma Raducanu’s loss on day three but are rooting for her to come back stronger.The reigning US Open champion crashed out of The Championships on Wednesday evening after losing to France’s Caroline Garcia.Hundreds of fans watching from Centre Court and SW19’s famous Henman Hill appeared downcast after the 19-year-old’s second-round defeat.Olivia Marr, 23, who was watching from the hill, said she felt “so sad” but believes Raducanu will “come back stronger”.Miss Marr, who lives in Tooting, south London, told the PA news agency: “I was so sad, I thought she...
TENNIS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie battles back to beat Jaume Munar in five set epic

Cameron Norrie survived a big scare to ensure one British number one made it through to the third round at Wimbledon after a 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-0 6-2 victory over Jaume Munar.The friendly nature between the former doubles partners may have ended had the Spanish right-hander maintained his level throughout an exciting back and forth battle on Court One.Norrie made sure he prevented any further misery for home players on the third day of the Championships by coming back to triumph in five sets not long after Emma Raducanu had exited in round two to Carolina Garcia next door.Ninth seed...
TENNIS
The Independent

Harry’s game in New York and it’s Bale’s goal – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 29.FootballHarry Kane touched down in New York.Touched down in New York for the @IconsSeries golf event. Love this place, looking forward to getting out on the course. pic.twitter.com/AxQGwOLoCd— Harry Kane (@HKane) June 29, 2022Mo Salah reminisced.Reminiscing pic.twitter.com/rZHCLa1G4T— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 29, 2022Eric Dier shared his summer soundtrack.After no demand whatsoever 🏋️‍♂️ Summer 🏃‍♂️ https://t.co/dsEhmmQkld— Eric Dier (@ericdier) June 29, 2022Georginio Wijnaldum jetted off.Ready, jet, go! 🚤💨 pic.twitter.com/YlQV2WKgFF— Gini...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

720K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy