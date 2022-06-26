Velveeta Enters The Beauty Market With Cheese-Scented Nail Polish

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Ever since I took my first sip of Clevr Blends, I always have it stocked in my fridge. While these instant lattes whip up in seconds, they certainly do not taste instant. In fact, they’re so delicious, that they taste just like my favorite $8 latte that I get at a fancy coffee shop (dare I say, they might even be better). Oh, and Oprah and Meghan Markle love them, too, so you seriously are doing yourself a disservice if you haven’t tried these luxe drinks out yet!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO