Las Vegas, NV

Chef Creates Giant Snail Made Completely Of Chocolate

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Amaury Guichon of Las Vegas’ Pastry Academy is always coming up with all sorts of awesome ideas that we never would have thought of before. The chocolate sculptures that he creates are well worth your time. Personally, we cannot get enough of them. They are unlike anything else that we...

Mashed

The Wine-And-Cola Cocktail You'll Be Sipping All Summer Long

Cocktails come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. History states that people have been indulging in mixed drinks for hundreds of years — possibly as far back as the 17th century, per The Spruce Eats. Many of these boozy beverages have unique origin stories that make the serving and/or drinking experience even more enjoyable. For example, did you know the first martini was whipped up in the town of Martinez, California during the Gold Rush? And the Moscow Mule, despite its name, was actually invented in Los Angeles, as told by The Daily Meal. While some of the most well-known cocktail recipes call for distilled spirits or liqueurs, there are a number of beloved concoctions that involve other categories of alcohol, such as beer and wine.
MARTINEZ, CA
12tomatoes.com

Pastry Chef Sculpts 8-Foot-Tall Giraffe Out Of Chocolate

There are certain creations that make us wonder what could have possibly been going through the minds of the people that are responsible for them. Chef Amaury Guichon of the Pastry Academy in Las Vegas is always crafting new and interesting items that have us shell-shocked once we have the chance to see the finished product.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Q 105.7

How To Eat Like Anthony Bourdain Here in the Capital Region

June 25 would have been Anthony Bourdain’s 66th birthday. Maybe you know him as the “Don’t Order Fish on Mondays” guy from Kitchen Confidential. Maybe you traveled the world through his lens on No Reservations and CNN’s superb Parts Unknown. Maybe you only know the headlines around his death in 2018.
ALBANY, NY
Eater

Salt Bae’s Overpriced Steaks Can Now Be Eaten Outside in Knightsbridge

Salt sprinkling internet chef sensation Salt Bae, aka Nusret Gökçe, is expanding his London restaurant, the branch of Nusr-Et in Knightsbridge, to feature a 70-seater terrace, just in time for the ... second half of summer. While the restaurant was trailed for years and months preceding its much-hyped...
RESTAURANTS
McDonald’s Employee How They Really Make Their Scrambled Eggs

When you drive up to McDonald’s to order food from your car, you already realize you aren’t getting food from a five-star restaurant. That doesn’t mean, however, that we don’t expect real food in exchange for our order. We’ve heard a lot about McDonald’s lately, particularly...
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

This French-Inspired Ice Cream Sandwich Upgrade At Costco Is The Easiest 4th Of July Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Fourth of July weekend is almost here, and that means we’re gearing up for a delicious dining experience. We’ve stocked up on this store-bought BBQ sauce brand Ina Garten loves, and we’re already dreaming of how tasty Giada De Laurentiis’ peach and corn salad will be next to our selection of foods off the grill. But there’s one important part of the meal that we kinda sorta forgot to do our prep on:...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

25 Best Snow Cone Flavors Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The American snow cone can be traced back to as early as the 1850s in Baltimore, Maryland, where it was rumored that during the hot summer months, kids would follow around ice delivery wagons to see if they could score ice chips to cool off (via Hawaiian Shaved Ice). The invention of an ice crushing machine in Texas in the 1920s began to see a rise in interest in this super simple dessert. But it wasn't until 1934, at the height of the Great Depression, that the first electric ice shaver was invented in New Orleans. This made snow cones an affordable treat for individuals that were seeking a bit of normalcy during an otherwise turbulent time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Best Bloody Mary Mixes Of 2022

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The bloody mary is just about synonymous with brunch. The foundation of this refreshing drink contains only two ingredients: vodka and tomato juice. While the drink itself comes from humble beginnings — it was created by a French bartender working in New York City during Prohibition in the 1920s (via The Real Dill) — the somewhat unappealing namesake of this tomato-based concoction has multiple plausible origins, making that part of the drink a bit murkier.
FOOD & DRINKS
12tomatoes.com

Cherry Cola Salad

If your upbringing was anything like mine then you may have grown up eating such “salads” as Watergate salad, ambrosia, and strawberry pretzel salad. Instead of being those healthy salads experts are always advising we eat more of, these salads have a unifying factor in that they all contain Jell-o and fruit. In the old days, between 1900 and 1950, the use of the term salad meant something cold and many of these dishes were kept that temperate by setting them in gelatin. In the the 1950s and 1960s and super sweet versions of these gelatin dishes became popular, more desserts than salads to be sure. But, that doesn’t stop them from being utterly nostalgic and delicious!
RECIPES
Eater

At Reverence, Harlem Fine Dining Comes With California Cooking (and Plenty of Rules)

Reverence on Frederick Douglass Boulevard is many lovely things: a rare fine dining spot in Harlem, a delightful East Coast take on California cuisine, and a sub-$100 prix fixe restaurant in a city where fancy dinners can easily command $500 or more. But perhaps most impressively, it’s also a venue that deploys a set of rules to tip the balance of power just a little further away from the stereotypically privileged patron, and back toward the people who feed us.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Atlas Obscura

How Pearl Meat Became Australia’s Newest Luxury Ingredient

“Give it a good crack, go on. Put some welly into it.” I twist the chock of wood into the oyster and the shell yawns open, revealing a fleshy mass of guts inside. The other members of the farm tour lean forward and coo as I reveal its contents: Hidden within the pulp is a bright, gleaming pearl. They watch as the marine biologist carefully removes it and buffs it clean, but I stare at what remains in my hands. I’m far more interested in this fleshy mess because I know just how valuable pearl meat really is.
INDUSTRY
12tomatoes.com

Recipe Tin Project: Chewy Oatmeal Cookies

An Oatmeal Raisin Cookie is a classic. There’s just no arguing that fact. But a really good Oatmeal Raisin Cookie — one that’s sweet, but not too sweet, and has the perfect chewy texture — is a little harder to come by. No longer. This Chewy Oatmeal Cookie recipe hails from a vintage recipe card and while I have no idea who the author is, I’m confident in saying that they knew their cookies. This is a chewy delight of an oatmeal cookie, with a delicious added kiss of cinnamon spice.
RECIPES
Cheddar News

Bon Appetit Cooking Hack Uses What You Already Have in Your Pantry

Serena Dai, the editorial director at food publication Bon Appetit, joined Cheddar News to talk about cooking hacks for people on a budget. “This is a huge guide with just a ton of recipes and techniques that we published throughout the years that really highlight how to make the most of what you have," she said.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Dior Now Sells A Designer Gardening Kit For $9,300

Every day, we learn about the existence of something new online. The internet is constantly showing us different things and we are not sure if our brains can handle them. If you have not heard, French fashion house Dior has made an interesting decision that is sure to draw a lot of attention, even from those who do not consider themselves to be fashionistas.
HOME & GARDEN
Eater

An Ambitious Pastry Chef Debuts Her Own Dessert Palace in Flatiron

As a 17-year-old high school senior in Seoul, the acclaimed pastry chef Eunji Lee dreamt of cakes and culinary school but had a hard time convincing her parents that it was a viable career path. Lee recalls drawing up a detailed, 10-year pastry career plan in a last-ditch effort to change their minds. It started with studying French or Japanese and ended with a promise. “I wrote, ‘In 10 years, I will be a great pastry chef,’” Lee says. “I put it on my wall in my room.” After her parents saw the writing on her wall, they changed their minds.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

This 2-Ingredient Vegan Blueberry Ice Cream Recipe Satisfies Your Sweetest Sweet Tooth

The second the weather starts getting warm, it's not uncommon to find yourself staring at the ice cream section of the grocery store. I mean, sunny days and melty sweet scoops go hand in hand. While there are plenty of different healthy store-bought options to choose from, you can make your own simply delicious vegan blueberry ice cream with a recipe that only calls for two ingredients.
RECIPES

