Chef Creates Giant Snail Made Completely Of Chocolate

If your upbringing was anything like mine then you may have grown up eating such “salads” as Watergate salad, ambrosia, and strawberry pretzel salad. Instead of being those healthy salads experts are always advising we eat more of, these salads have a unifying factor in that they all contain Jell-o and fruit. In the old days, between 1900 and 1950, the use of the term salad meant something cold and many of these dishes were kept that temperate by setting them in gelatin. In the the 1950s and 1960s and super sweet versions of these gelatin dishes became popular, more desserts than salads to be sure. But, that doesn’t stop them from being utterly nostalgic and delicious!

