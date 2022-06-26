ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Teenager Caught On Camera Returning Wallet Loaded With Cash

12tomatoes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis teenager made a decision that we would not expect a lot of other kids to make if we are being very honest. If the average kid makes this find, they are probably headed to the mall as fast as their legs will carry them. This is the story of a...

12tomatoes.com

Comments / 24

Venusbird
1d ago

Integrity I love this! Sounds like he was raised right! So very important that Christianity is the center of the family. It teaches you how to act morally, and why... love of God and neighbor. We see such criminal activity and filth from our youth these days... why? It's clear when they take a life there's no fear of the Lord. It's super sad to see God taken out from the nucleus of the home! I'm happy she found him and gave him a reward.

Reply(1)
14
Tony Millholen
1d ago

If more people were that honest and thoughtful this world would be a better place. I'm proud of that young man. I know his parents are too.

Reply
9
James Russeii Hausen
1d ago

boy I am just so glad to hear there is some integrity out there. God 🙏 bless that young man and his reward is greater than all earthly riches and his wisdom won't go unnoticed. this young man is Destin for greatness. May the Lord clear your path and light your way. AMEN....AMEN....AMEN

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Person Cited After Roman Candle Starts Small Fire In Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) — A person has been cited after allegedly firing off illegal fireworks in Woodland late Monday night. The Woodland Police Department says, just before midnight, officers responded to the area of W. Beamer Street and N. Ashley Avenue after they spotted aerial fireworks in the neighborhood. Officers got to the scene in time to see the suspect trying to put out a small fire that had been caused by the roman candle. That person was promptly given a $1,000 citation, police say. Sales of safe and sane fireworks begin on Tuesday at noon. Aerial fireworks, like roman candles, are illegal in California unless used under a special display license.
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

Suspect arrested in 49er Travel Plaza shooting: sheriff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the June 24 fatal shooting at the 49er Travel Plaza in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they arrested Quentin Raynal Respers, 32, of Sacramento County in connection of the murder of Abrina Gabriella Abraham, 38. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teen Shot In Head On Lodi Freeway; 3 Arrested

LODI (CBS13) — Three people were arrested after a teenager was shot in the head on a Lodi-area highway, authorities said Tuesday. The California Highway Patrol Stockton said Moses Mercado, 21, of Lodi, was identified as the shooter and faces charges of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. Bella Villanueva, 21, of Ripon, faces charges of conspiracy, concealing evidence, and aiding and abetting. Edgar Hernandez, 29, of Stockton, faces a charge of carrying an unregistered and loaded gun concealed within a vehicle. All three suspects were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. The shooting happened Monday afternoon along southbound Highway 99 just north of Kettleman Lane, the CHP said. Mercado is accused of firing multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle, striking the teen, who was a passenger, in the head. The CHP said the driver of that vehicle then took the teen to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
LODI, CA
truecrimedaily

Calif. man accused of holding baby hostage with knife to its throat and lighting apartment on fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A man has been taken into custody after he allegedly lit an apartment on fire and held a child hostage. On Friday, June 24, the Metropolitan Fire Department of Sacramento tweeted they were on scene at 3939 Madison Ave. for a two-alarm apartment fire in the city’s North Highlands neighborhood. The fire department said they arrived to a "dynamic incident" with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office already there.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elk Grove, CA
State
California State
Elk Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Release New Video, Hoping To Crack 2017 Homicide Cold Case

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department has released new surveillance video evidence in hopes of cracking a homicide case that happened almost five years ago. On June 28, 2017, Stockton police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting near Valverde Park in Stockton. According to the Stockton Police Department, the officers arrived at the scene shortly after being called to find Ramon Concha Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The video released Tuesday shows two unidentified suspects getting in and out of their vehicles which are described as a mid-2000s gold Nissan Murano and a late 2000’s to early 2010’s dark Honda Ridgeline with a silver roof rack. Police have not said why the video has not been released until now.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dispute At Knights Ferry Recreation Area Turns Violent, Vehicle Hits 4 People

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An argument turned violent Sunday evening at a northern California recreation area where a vehicle struck four people in a parking lot. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at Knights Ferry Recreation Area, which is roughly 30 miles northeast of Modesto on the Stanislaus River. In a statement posted to Facebook, officials noted that reports that over 20 people were injured were false. According to investigators, two men and a small group of other people were arguing in the parking lot early in the evening. Following the dispute, the two men got into a vehicle and drove into four people. Witnesses said the passenger in the vehicle brandished a gun. Two of the victims were treated by medical personnel at the scene while the others refused treatment. The victims’ injuries were described as “non-threatening.” No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Flyers#Security Camera
CBS Sacramento

La Cabana Restaurant In Sacramento Has It Liquor License Suspended After Investigation Into May 2021 DUI Crash

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento restaurant has had its liquor license suspended due to selling alcohol to a minor who was later involved in a crash. Agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control posted the 30-day Notice of Suspension at La Cabana Restaurant on Tuesday. The suspension comes after a TRACE investigation in connection to a May 2021 DUI crash involving then-19-year-old Alan Humberto Reyes. California ABC says the Folsom Boulevard restaurant served the underage Reyes multiple alcoholic beverages that night. Reyes then left the restaurant and crashed the car he was driving, leaving a passenger critically injured. He was subsequently arrested by California Highway Patrol on suspicion of DUI. “Preventing underage drinking is a public safety priority,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata in a statement. “ABC licensees must remain vigilant and check identifications carefully to keep minors safe and prevent DUI crashes.” Alcohol sales are now prohibited at La Cabana Restaurant for the term of the suspension.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man dies in Auburn after crashing into tree

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Auburn CHP has confirmed that a crash along Auburn Folsom Road on Monday resulted in a fatality. According to CHP, at 10:50 p.m. a 40-year-old man was driving a Ford F-450 along Auburn Folsom Road when he hit a tree. The roadway was shut down for several hours and the man […]
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

Amazon driver arrested after attacking Turlock woman, breaking into house

TURLOCK, Calif. — An Amazon delivery driver was arrested after attacking a woman near the front door of her home in Turlock before breaking into the home through a back window, authorities said. The attack happened on Friday around 11:31 a.m. in the 2300 block of Lander Avenue, the...
CBS San Francisco

Napa police seek help identifying possibly dangerous burglary suspect

NAPA -- Police in Napa on Tuesday requested help from the public identifying a suspect being sought in connection with multiple burglaries in Napa County.The Napa Police Department Twitter account posted information and images from surveillance video showing the suspect in question who allegedly stole several firearms and power tools in at least three Napa County burglaries. Authorities did not provide any details about the exactly time or location of those incidents.Anyone with information on the suspect and his identity or on the burglaries is asked to call Napa police at (707)253-6030. Residents are advised not to approach the suspect if seen. Instead call 911 immediately.  
NAPA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras Fires Destroy Duplex And Home

Valley Springs, CA — There were significant notable fires late yesterday that destroyed residences in Valley Springs and Burson. There was a fire in downtown Valley Springs last night that destroyed a duplex on Daphne Street and spread to some nearby vegetation. It destroyed both units and also spread to the attic. It ignited shortly before 6:10pm. Two firefighters were injured in battling the blaze. The Red Cross provided shelter for a family of three that was displaced.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
CBS Sacramento

5 Adults, 5 Kids Displaced After Bathroom Fan Catches Fire In Arden-Arcade

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews knocked down a small fire Sunday in the bathroom of an apartment east of Sacramento. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says that the fire started in a bathroom exhaust fan in an apartment in Arden-Arcade. The flames spread to the attic, and firefighters needed to create an opening in the roof in order to battle the blaze. While no one was hurt in the fire, five adults, five children and a family pet were displaced from two apartments.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Mochinut opens in Roseville featuring mochi donuts, Korean corndogs

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Mochinut opened its new location in Roseville on Monday for a soft opening, according to its Facebook page. The menu features mochi donuts, Korean corndogs and milk tea, according to a Facebook post. The mochi donut originated from Hawaii and is a combination of American doughnuts...
KRON4 News

K9 deployed to take man into custody

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A police dog was used to take a 29-year-old man into custody in Stockton after he allegedly brandished a firearm and did not comply with officers’ commands early Saturday morning, police said. KRON On is streaming news live now Rico Borrero was arrested shortly after 1:45 a.m. in the 4200 block […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Shoots At Fairfield Police Officers, Later Apprehended Safely In Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS13) — Fairfield Police officers safely arrested a suspect after he shot at them during a car chase. On June 26, around 10 p.m., officers tried to perform a traffic stop on the 3000 block of North Texas Street in Fairfield. The driver refused to stop and led the police on a chase. While attempting to escape the police, the driver, later identified as Patrick Hall, shot at officers, hitting their windshield and the driver’s side headrest, nearly hitting the officer. The chase continued into Vallejo, where officers used a spike strip to pop the tires. Eventually, the car came to a stop near Griffin and Gateway. Hall opened fire again, and police shot back, injuring him. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were wounded.
FAIRFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy