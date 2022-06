Thomas Merrill earned his second Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA2 race win in a row at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, backing up his victory in the series’ last outing at Lime Rock Park. Merrill stalked polesitter Connor Mosack from the second position for much of the race, taking the lead with a great pass on lap 27. Merrill was able to survive a wild restart and the remaining green-flag laps before being declared the winner on pit road during the second black flag of the day.

