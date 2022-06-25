Parsons Coffee Table

If you don’t know how to organize a linen closet, towels and sheets can easily get out of control, leaving you searching for the right pillowcases every single time. But trust us: Taking your space from catchall to stylishly serviceable is doable. Start by clearing out stuff you haven’t used in forever, like half-empty shampoo bottles and frayed hand towels and donating what you can. (Psst: We suggest sticking with two sets per bed to save space.) Then check out these tips from Annie Kersey, lead interior designer at Purple Cherry Architects, and Sho and Co owner and principal designer Shoshanna Shapiro, to carve out the most functional linen closet layout.

