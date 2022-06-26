Ole Miss wins the College Baseball World Series

Ole Miss will celebrate the 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship on Wednesday, June 29, with a parade through The Square that will culminate with an event inside Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field. The parade will kick off at 5:15 p.m. CT. The route will begin at midtown, go past The Graduate on...
Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If the NCAA follows precedent in its dealings with the University of Memphis IARP case, we could know the Tigers’ Basketball fate sometime this coming season, if not before. The Commercial Appeal reports the University of Memphis had its final meeting with the independent accountability...
Rocco’s in Omaha had a June to remember this year. During the College World Series, the bar runs a “Jello Shot Challenge,” and it really took off this year, thanks to a pair of SEC schools. For much of the event, it was a 2-team race between...
MEMPHIS – With numerous reports continuing to surface about a possible, even impending return of Emoni Bates to the Tigers team this season, Penny Hardaway says… not so fast. Hardaway said Monday as a guest on the Doc Holliday show that he has not talked to Bates or Bates’ camp about returning to the U […]
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A state champion coach is on the move. Vernon Wilson stepped down as Osceola’s head boys basketball coach, accepting the same position at perennial 2A power Marianna Lee. The Osceola Times was first to report on the move, Wilson confirmed the details with Region 8 Sports.
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - It’s a great day to be an Ole Miss fan and an even better day to own an Ole Miss merchandise shop. With Ole Miss taking home the win from Omaha, people are flocking to get their hands on merch. Employees at Rebel Rags said...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Opera Memphis is making a big move back to the heart of the city after selling its headquarters near Germantown. The organization said it sold the Clark Opera Memphis Center at 6745 Wolf River Blvd on June 24, 2022. It’s part of a move that’s been planned since a committee formed in 2019 to explore locations, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It looks like Peabody Place will be losing another major tenant. Frontdoor, the parent company of American Home Shield, has announced its plans to move its headquarters out of the former downtown shopping mall. The company told WREG their space at Peabody Place is no longer “ideal” for their needs since most of […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday was the big day for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. One lucky family was selected to win the dream home that is worth $425,000 in Rossville, TN including four additional winners for other prizes. The tickets sold out in less than a month making it the fastest sell-out with the most tickets purchased.
Ole Miss won a natty! Woohoo! Also I had way too much bourbon due to superstition! It is what it is, and we won, so who cares?. We’ll have plenty more analysis that’s well-reasoned and logical, but this reaction is not going to be that. WAOM is dead...
In addition to all the incredible Hill Country Blues you will hear throughout the weekend, the Picnic features an “Artists’ Village” with a variety of vendors selling art and baked goods. The Boy Scouts All vendor sales are cash only!. R.P Funderburk from Olive Branch, Mississippi. The...
Renters across the United States continue to scramble to find affordable housing as rents reach new highs each month. The median one-bedroom rent is now $1,414 a month, while the median rent for a two-bedroom unit comes in at $1,758 a month.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Cordova left a man in critical condition Sunday. Police responded at 1:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of Steeplebrook Drive. The victim was taken to Baptist Hospital. Police say the victim knows the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
The commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions has filed an appeal to a judge’s decision to allow Orion Credit Union’s purchase of Financial Federal Bank to proceed. The $1 billion-asset Orion, of Memphis, Tennessee, announced in August that it agreed to acquire the $774 million-asset bank,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police said there was a three-car crash at about 2 p.m Sunday. A car left the roadway and struck Barksdale Restaurant. One woman was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee are looking for a suspect accused of threatening employees and vandalizing a McDonald’s. The Memphis Police Department released still photos taken from a surveillance camera inside the McDonald’s, showing the man whom they said caused the trouble. Police told WHBQ that...
HERNANDO, Miss. — Hernando, Mississippi, could be getting a big development on McIngvale Road. The planning commission and the board of supervisors still have to approve the project. FOX13 found out community opinions on the plan are mixed. If approved, the new development would go just north of Byhalia...
