Memphis, TN

Ole Miss wins the College Baseball World Series

By Myracle Evans
WSMV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma 4-2 in the...

www.wsmv.com

extrainningsoftball.com

Savana Sikes Transferring to Ole Miss

Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Tigers have final IARP meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If the NCAA follows precedent in its dealings with the University of Memphis IARP case, we could know the Tigers’ Basketball fate sometime this coming season, if not before. The Commercial Appeal reports the University of Memphis had its final meeting with the independent accountability...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hardaway hires Phillips but is mum on a possible Bates reunion

MEMPHIS – With numerous reports continuing to surface about a possible, even impending return of Emoni Bates to the Tigers team this season, Penny Hardaway says… not so fast. Hardaway said Monday as a guest on the Doc Holliday show that he has not talked to Bates or Bates’ camp about returning to the U […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

It's a busy day for Ole Miss merchandise stores

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - It’s a great day to be an Ole Miss fan and an even better day to own an Ole Miss merchandise shop. With Ole Miss taking home the win from Omaha, people are flocking to get their hands on merch. Employees at Rebel Rags said...
OXFORD, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Opera Memphis sells Wolf River Blvd. building, prepares for move to heart of city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Opera Memphis is making a big move back to the heart of the city after selling its headquarters near Germantown. The organization said it sold the Clark Opera Memphis Center at 6745 Wolf River Blvd on June 24, 2022. It’s part of a move that’s been planned since a committee formed in 2019 to explore locations, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Frontdoor announces plans to leave Peabody Place headquarters

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It looks like Peabody Place will be losing another major tenant. Frontdoor, the parent company of American Home Shield, has announced its plans to move its headquarters out of the former downtown shopping mall. The company told WREG their space at Peabody Place is no longer “ideal” for their needs since most of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday was the big day for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. One lucky family was selected to win the dream home that is worth $425,000 in Rossville, TN including four additional winners for other prizes. The tickets sold out in less than a month making it the fastest sell-out with the most tickets purchased.
MEMPHIS, TN
#College Baseball#College World Series#Ole Miss#Memphians#Rebels
WREG

Cordova shooting sends man to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Cordova left a man in critical condition Sunday. Police responded at 1:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of Steeplebrook Drive. The victim was taken to Baptist Hospital. Police say the victim knows the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
MEMPHIS, TN
reporterwings.com

Tennessee tries again to block bank’s sale to credit union

The commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions has filed an appeal to a judge’s decision to allow Orion Credit Union’s purchase of Financial Federal Bank to proceed. The $1 billion-asset Orion, of Memphis, Tennessee, announced in August that it agreed to acquire the $774 million-asset bank,...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Car crash into popular restaurant in cooper-young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police said there was a three-car crash at about 2 p.m Sunday. A car left the roadway and struck Barksdale Restaurant. One woman was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

New mixed-use development planned for DeSoto County

HERNANDO, Miss. — Hernando, Mississippi, could be getting a big development on McIngvale Road. The planning commission and the board of supervisors still have to approve the project. FOX13 found out community opinions on the plan are mixed. If approved, the new development would go just north of Byhalia...
HERNANDO, MS

