Farina Orthodontic Specialists Offers New Tech & Decades Of Experience
By John Cotey
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
2 days ago
Over the course of the last 26 years, Mark Farina, D.M.D. (Doctor of Dental Medicine) has built a reputation as one of the finest and most respected orthodontists in Tampa Bay. And, while that has helped him make a great living, he now finds even more joy in the services he...
One of the best restaurants to eat in all of the U.S. and Canada is located in Florida, and it was ranked from the well-known site, Yelp. They looked at the top 100 vegan restaurants across North America, and The Mediterranean Chickpea in Tampa takes first place. From home-made hummus,...
Many agree that public gardens are beautiful, relaxing, and educational places to visit. But science suggests that gardens offer tangible benefits to people who enjoy them. Dutch researchers found that people who live close to green spaces had lower incidences of diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and asthma. So it arguably makes sense to take advantage of the many public botanic gardens available in the United States.
An adult day center is officially moving its headquarters to Sarasota after an almost two-year search for the perfect location. The ActivAge franchise acquired a 16,000-square-foot spot at 3801 Bee Ridge Road for $2.8 million. A spokesperson for the brand confirmed the headquarters will occupy about 68% of the total building. The renovations of the space will cost an approximate additional $2 million.
An historic home built by a developer who turned a muddy mangrove island into one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Tampa Bay is now on the market. The two-story Mediterranean Revival waterfront estate is located at 2296 Coffee Pot Blvd., and was built in 1926 by Florida land boom developer C. Perry Snell, who is probably best known for establishing the Snell Isle neighborhood and the Snell Isle Golf Club, which is now part of the Renaissance Vinoy Resort.
1754 Properties, LLC, an institutional owner, operator and lender of hotels and other real estate based in South Florida, is pleased to announce that Tampa’s iconic Floridan Palace Hotel will be joining the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand. As part of a major rebranding process, the. 212-room property, with...
If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
Two South Florida restaurants — including a popular Lauderdale-by-the-Sea raw bar — were ordered shut by state inspectors last week for issues involving live and dead roaches, plus 50 live flies “landing on clean utensils.” The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
From Cuban to Japanese and, of course, American, Florida has a diverse culinary scene, and, for the first time ever, Yelp ranked the best restaurants in the state, as they normally study all of North America. Out of the top 100 places to eat, Fratellino Ristorante is first on the...
The Walt Disney Company has pulled out of its plans to facilitate the extension of a SunRail/Brightline train line from Orlando International Airport to Tampa. Disney joined in the ambitious rail project at a time that the route plan included a possible stop at Disney Springs, with the rail line crossing Walt Disney World Resort property. That Disney Springs stop and routing has been removed from the most-recent plans for the project.
TAMPA — Jacquelyn R. Villemaire is Tampa’s 45th postmaster, taking the oath of office June 24 at the Davis Islands Garden Club. Timothy Costello, vice president, retail and delivery operations, for the southern area of the U.S. Postal Service, administered the official oath of office. Villemaire started her...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest HIV data available from 2019 shows Florida as being one of three states in the country with the highest rates for new HIV diagnoses. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough and Pinellas counties have long been hot spots for new HIV cases...
An American Airlines flight from North Carolina to Florida was halted after a “potential odor” was reported, according to the airline. American Airlines officials said Monday the report happened after 9:30 a.m. on a plane carrying 60 customers and four crew members at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. [TRENDING:...
Tampa Bay’s inflation rate paced the nation’s again in May – and in addition to rapidly increasing prices on goods, experts are now warning consumers to keep a keen eye on the volumes and sizes of their favorite products. Earlier this month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics...
Over 3 Million Americans Suffer From Chronic Migraine which can be debilitating. Neurologist William B. Young, MD, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with treatment options and the importance of awareness for the millions of people who suffer from this disorder. Bloom...
State numbers show that Florida had 33,382 abortions in a little more than the first five months of 2022. Here are counties that totaled the most abortions during the period. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place. — Miami-Dade County: 5,795.
