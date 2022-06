CeeDee Lamb is watching from a far as his former college quarterback at Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield, goes through some tough times with the Cleveland Browns. When Lamb was a true freshman with the Sooners, Mayfield was a veteran quarterback looking to elevate his game to the next level. The partnership worked out for both players, as Lamb reeled in 46 passes for 807 yards and seven touchdowns while Mayfield ascended to capture the Heisman Trophy, eventually being selected with the first overall selection of the NFL Draft.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO