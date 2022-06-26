LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Tia Mowry and her daughter Cairo are the absolute cutest and they showed off their adorable mommy-daughter relationship in Tia’s latest Instagram post.

“Yes that is your signature dance move and Cairo got it down packed

,” one of Tia’s followers commented o the video while another wrote, “

But I feel she looks like yall both tbh!” and another followed up with, “She definitely has your face

”

Too cute! We just love this adorable mommy-daughter duo!

Tia Mowry Talks Body Positivity In Latest IG Post: ‘Never Be Nervous About Showing The Real You!’

Tia Mowry And Daughter Cairo Are Twinning In Latest IG POst was originally published on hellobeautiful.com