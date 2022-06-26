Tia Mowry And Daughter Cairo Are Twinning In Latest IG POst
Tia Mowry and her daughter Cairo are the absolute cutest and they showed off their adorable mommy-daughter relationship in Tia’s latest Instagram post.
“Yes that is your signature dance move and Cairo got it down packed
,” one of Tia’s followers commented o the video while another wrote, “
But I feel she looks like yall both tbh!” and another followed up with, “She definitely has your face
”
Too cute! We just love this adorable mommy-daughter duo!
