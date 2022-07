OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver responsible for the deaths of two people in a crash two years ago this week has been sentenced to approximately 30-40 years in prison. On June 24, 2020, Chinyere Nwuju sped through a red light at 90th and Maple streets and collided with a Dodge Ram. The driver and passenger of the truck, Roberto Gonzalez and Annette North, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO