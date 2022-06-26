ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

'The Last Resort' unveils the destructive reality of beachside destinations

By Interviews
NPR
 3 days ago

What comes to mind when you hear the word paradise? Chances are you're thinking of the beach - the pleasant sound of waves crashing into the sand, the sun toasting your skin as you relax with a book in one hand and a pina colada in the other. Beach resorts have...

www.npr.org

WWD

LoveShackFancy Resort 2023

As Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s LoveShackFancy empire expands, so does the breadth of her ready-to-wear collections (and ongoing collaborations). Recently, the brand has opened a store in Nashville, expanded its home collection, and launched sunglasses, with sights set on new retail destinations across the U.S. and into Europe. The proof...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TravelNoire

Belize Collection To Launch New Luxury Villas In The Jewel Of The Caribbean

Good news for those who love Belize; one of the most favorite destinations in the world – and want to experience a luxury environment while visiting the country. The Belize Collection has announced the debut of new luxury villas at its Jaguar Reef property. It is scheduled to be opened this fall. Bookings are open for travel starting November 15, 2022.
TRAVEL
State
Hawaii State
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
AFAR

Italy Issues New Rules for Driving the Amalfi Coast

The views are beautiful but driving it may not be worth the headache. You may want to rethink renting a car in Amalfi this summer. If you’re looking for something less crowded and complicated, we offer some scenic alternatives along Italy’s coastline. In his travel essay Positano, John...
EUROPE
SFGate

What to pack for a beach vacation

If the ocean waves are calling you as soon as temperatures start to rise, now is the time to head to the beach. Whether you’re going for the weekend or several weeks, solo or with a big family, there are a few things you won’t want to leave at home. Here’s everything you need to pack for a beach vacation to stay healthy, comfortable, stylish, and make the most of your OOO time.
SHOPPING
NPR

Germany aims to offset living costs and gas demand with discounted public transport

This summer, you can travel around Germany on nearly every form of public transportation for less than $10 a month. The discount is part of a government package that aims to tackle the soaring cost of living and persuade Germans to save gas by using more public transportation. NPR's Berlin correspondent Rob Schmitz hit the rails to find out if it's working.
TRAFFIC
NPR

A pilot shortage might be why you're facing flight delays and cancelations

In the span of two weeks, I've had flights canceled twice, once to London, once to Boston. And judging by my social media feeds, lots of people are having the same experience right now. If delays and cancellations seem like the norm at this moment, well, there are lots of reasons for that. One is a shortage of pilots. During the pandemic, thousands of pilots took early retirement packages when people stopped traveling. So now that people are flying again, why hasn't pilot hiring caught up? Captain Casey Murray is president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, and he's here to talk about what's going on right now. Thanks for joining us.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

The tranquil Greece you've been dreaming of for the past two years: Discovering there's more to Zakynthos than cocktails and clubbing

As dusk falls in Agios Nikolaos, a small, natural harbour on the tranquil north-east coast of Zakynthos, an unexpected comedy show begins. Alongside the waterfront terrace at La Storia taverna, a line of inflatable tenders wait to carry their passengers back to the gleaming boats that bob in the calm waters further out to sea. There’s nothing elegant or graceful about clambering aboard a tender, particularly after a good dinner – just lots of wobbling around, with women nervously shifting along as their partners stumble on behind.
TRAVEL
NPR

Portland company introduces fried chicken ice cream

It's summertime, which might inspire cravings for classic picnic fare like deviled eggs and fried chicken. One company in Portland, Ore., has reinvented these standbys and turned them into ice cream flavors. Reporter Katia Riddle tried them out. KATIA RIDDLE, BYLINE: It's been more than a decade since Tyler Malek...
PORTLAND, OR
WWD

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to L.A.

Click here to read the full article. Hermès is bringing its pop-up gym experience to Hollywood this summer. Open July 21 to 25, HermèsFit will be taking over the famed Hollywood Athletic Club, which was founded in 1924 by Charlie Chaplin, Cecil B. DeMille, Joe Crawford and Mae West, among other A-listers as a place to work out and hang out, with its own Olympic-sized swimming pool, hotel rooms, haberdashery and cigar bar, among other amenities.More from WWDHermès Men's Spring 2023Getting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola Bag Also the site of the first...
WORKOUTS
NPR

'Reality' podcasts draw on the appeal of reality TV — with mixed results

This is FRESH AIR. There's no denying that reality television is widely popular and culturally influential. And when it comes to podcasts, that influence is increasingly taking the form of imitation. Podcast critic Nick Quah looks at the trend of podcasts trying to import the appeal of reality TV. Here's Nick.
TV SHOWS
lonelyplanet.com

The best road trips in the Algarve to escape the crowds

A road trip in the Algarve means dramatic scenery, both inland and along the coast © Ascent / PKS Media Inc / Getty Images. It’s hard to imagine a better place for a road trip than the Algarve, with its year-round sunshine, cliff-backed coastline and hill-covered interior dotted with peaceful market towns and riverside castles.
TRAVEL
travelawaits.com

Get A First Look At Four Seasons’ New Tented Resort That’s Just For Adults

The first adult-only tented resort in the Americas is now taking reservations. Naviva®, A Four Seasons Resort in Punta Mita, Mexico, is one of the smallest Four Seasons resorts in the world, creating an intimate experience among nature for guests. It’s accepting reservations for December 2022 and beyond.
YOGA
NPR

In Ian Falconer's new book, 'Two Dogs' cause mischief after being left home alone

For illustrator and kids' book writer Ian Falconer, inspiration often comes from people around him. He based the character of Olivia the pig on his young niece, and readers became smitten, landing him and Olivia on The New York Times Best Seller list. Now, Ian Falconer's latest book, "Two Dogs," is inspired by his other sister's kids.
PETS
brides.com

The Best Honeymoon Hotels in Las Vegas

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Las Vegas is one of the most popular wedding destinations in the country, with a $2 billion wedding industry as of 2021. Hundreds of couples get married here daily, and many end up staying in Vegas for their honeymoon. Famously a destination for iconic chapel elopements, Las Vegas boasts dozens of romantic hotels to enjoy your first nights as a newlywed couple, replete with top-tier amenities and award-winning restaurants. The glitz and glam of the Strip offers over-the-top entertainment and fine dining, along with luxurious shopping and spa experiences—but there are numerous options off the Strip, too. This storied city really does have it all, and our list of the best honeymoon hotels in Las Vegas offers an array of accommodations that will appeal to every type of bride and groom.
LAS VEGAS, NV

