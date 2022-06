Miles Conrad Towle, 33, lost his valiant fight with Type 1 diabetes on June 22, 2022. Miles was born on April 26, 1989 in Laconia, NH. He was a kind, gentle and sensitive soul. He often put the needs of others ahead of his own. Miles enjoyed music, especially Weird Al Yankovic, as well as songs from various genres and decades. He loved sports and had an uncanny ability to remember stats for almost any sport. He loved gaming and was proud of his accomplishment of making the worldwide leaderboard for his Guitar Hero abilities. He was respected and beloved by his online communities and all who knew him.

LACONIA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO