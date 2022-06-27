ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson news – live: PM insists he is ‘not worried’ by Tory leadership plots

By Namita Singh and Andy Gregory
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hu017_0gMxiYC000

Boris Johnson has insisted that he is unperturbed by potential plots by his fellow Tories to oust him, following a stinging double by-election defeat and the resignation of Tory Party chair Oliver Dowden.

The prime minister told journalists at the G7 summit that questions over his leadership had been “settled” in the recent confidence vote, despite reporting over the weekend suggesting Tory MPs have submitted a flurry of new no confidence letters to the 1922 Committee .

The fresh rebellion against the prime minister was allegedly provoked by his suggestion that he is planning to lead the country into the 2030s, with one former Cabinet minister telling The Telegraph : “Talking about a third term before even winning a second is taking voters for granted – that usually doesn’t end well.”

Meanwhile, MPs are preparing to debate controversial new legislation to unilaterally suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol , which Mr Johnson suggested could be done “fairly rapidly” and be in law by the end of 2022.

Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
The Independent

Deborah James: What are the symptoms of bowel cancer and how can it be treated?

Dame Deborah James has died aged 40 after a six-year battle with bowel cancer.The cancer campaigner, who was awarded a damehood in May for her tireless efforts in raising awareness of the disease, passed away peacefully at her family home on Tuesday 28 June.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with nearly 43,000 people diagnosed with the disease every year in the country.It is also the second biggest cancer killer, according to Bowel Cancer UK, behind only lung cancer. Bowel cancer claims the lives of more than 16,500 Britons a year, equivalent to 45 people each...
CANCER
The Independent

Russian minister calls Nato expansion to include Finland and Sweden ‘destabilising’

The expansion of Nato following the alliance’s invitation to Finland and Sweden to become members has been viewed “negatively” by Russian ministers. Kremlin’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, was quoted by Russian state news agency RIA as saying that a growing Nato is “destablising”. He added that more members in the alliance does not add to the security of the nations. It comes as Nato’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said he expects ratification of Sweden and Finland’s membership of the military alliance to be passed in record time, after Turkey dropped its previous objections against the countries joining. A last...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Barbaric’ missile attack on Ukrainian shopping centre condemned as Nato reveals massive troop surge

Boris Johnson and other western leaders condemned the “appalling” Russian missile attack on a shopping centre in Ukraine feared to have left scores of civilians dead or wounded.Two Russian missiles struck the shopping complex in the city of Kremenchuk, southeast of Kyiv, on Monday killing at least 10 people and wounding 40, senior Ukrainian officials said.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky – who had earlier urged G7 leaders to provide more weapons to help his military pushback against Vladimir Putin’s forces – described the toll of the attack as “unimaginable” and cited reports that more than 1,000 people were inside.The UN condemned the...
WORLD
The Independent

Putin ‘evil’ says Johnson as ministers step up attacks on Russian leader

Vladimir Putin is “evil”, Boris Johnson said as UK ministers stepped up their personal attacks on the Russian president.“I think that what he has done is evil,” the Prime Minister told GB News at the Nato summit in Madrid.Asked if Mr Putin himself was evil, Mr Johnson said: “I think it probably follows that if you are what you do, then certainly.“It’s been an appalling act of unwarranted aggression against the innocent population.”His comments come after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Mr Putin had “small man syndrome” and was a “lunatic”.Mr Johnson had earlier suggested the Russian leader’s invasion of...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU urges UK to ‘come back to the table’ as it highlights economic harm from Brexit

The EU has issued a plea to the UK to “come back to the table” to solve the crisis over Northern Ireland, as it set out the huge economic damage from Brexit.In a speech in London, the vice-president of the European Commission joked that it is now Brussels that wants to get “Brexit done” – while London has refused face-to-face talks for four months.Maros Sefcovic called for a fresh push to find “genuine joint solutions” to the battle over the Northern Ireland Protocol, telling the event: “We are absolutely ready. Let’s come back to the table.”It would allow the two...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Britain ready to commit 1,000 extra troops to Estonia to defend Nato

Britain will commit more troops to Estonia to defend Nato’s eastern flank against the Russian threat as part of massive expansion in the defence alliance, Ben Wallace has said.The defence secretary suggested at least 1,000 extra UK troops would join an enlarged force in the Baltic state, though he stressed that final details would have to be worked out in the months ahead.Nato leaders at a summit in Madrid agreed on Wednesday to increase its “high readiness” response force from 40,000 to 300,000 troops – but officials said the contribution of each country would not be finalised until early next...
WORLD
The Independent

