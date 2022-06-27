Boris Johnson news – live: PM insists he is ‘not worried’ by Tory leadership plots

Boris Johnson has insisted that he is unperturbed by potential plots by his fellow Tories to oust him, following a stinging double by-election defeat and the resignation of Tory Party chair Oliver Dowden.

The prime minister told journalists at the G7 summit that questions over his leadership had been “settled” in the recent confidence vote, despite reporting over the weekend suggesting Tory MPs have submitted a flurry of new no confidence letters to the 1922 Committee .

The fresh rebellion against the prime minister was allegedly provoked by his suggestion that he is planning to lead the country into the 2030s, with one former Cabinet minister telling The Telegraph : “Talking about a third term before even winning a second is taking voters for granted – that usually doesn’t end well.”

Meanwhile, MPs are preparing to debate controversial new legislation to unilaterally suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol , which Mr Johnson suggested could be done “fairly rapidly” and be in law by the end of 2022.