Cale Makar began the week by winning the 2021-22 Norris Trophy, given to the NHL’s best defenseman. Five days later, he not only helped the Colorado Avalanche win their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, but he also claimed the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is awarded to the most outstanding player in the playoffs following a vote by a panel of Professional Hockey Writers Association members.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO