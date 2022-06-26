ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popular Franklin restaurant Cool Cafe to close

By Coleman Bomar • Staff Writer
williamsonherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cool Café, a popular Franklin restaurant that has been in business for more than 16 years, will close its doors for good next week. Owner Tim Ness founded the café in 2005 as a meat and three, serving fried catfish, baked chicken, meatloaf, corn, mashed potatoes, green beans, creamed spinach,...

www.williamsonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonhomepage.com

New pop-up vendor brings Mexican popsicles from Spring Hill

A mobile popsicle vendor has newly incorporated in Spring Hill but could find you just about anywhere in the Greater Nashville area. Monster Pops is the name of a blue food truck currently roaming to and fro across Franklin and Spring Hill. Its business license was registered in the latter. Monster Pops describes itself as a pop-up “sweet shop” but is perhaps most relatable to locals as an ice cream truck.
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Cool Café owner saw time was right to retire from ‘exhausting’ restaurant business

Monday was a particularly busy day for Tim Ness, owner of the Cool Café restaurant in Franklin. Like it’s been since he opened the place in 2005, Cool Café was closed Monday while Ness and his staff frantically prepared for an unusually large number of catering orders. What made it unusual — and a bit ironic — is the fact that Ness’ catering business has been slowed to a crawl the past couple of years from the impact of COVID-19.
FRANKLIN, TN
visitfranklin.com

7 Best Spa Experiences to Relax & Recharge in Franklin, Tennessee

Why settle for one-size-fits-all toiletries from your hotel room when you can book a series of specialized spa treatments in some of Franklin’s most tranquil spaces?. Read on—in the most soothing massage therapist voice you can imagine—to choose your preferred treatments. Flickering candles, lavender essential oil, and relaxing playlist not required (but highly recommended).
FRANKLIN, TN
franklinis.com

A. MARSHALL HOSPITALITY TO OPEN SCOUT’S PUB MIDTOWN THIS FALL

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Modern pub food and craft cocktails are coming to Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood this fall: Scout’s Pub, a Southern gastropub from Franklin-based hospitality group A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH), announced plans to open a second location at 17th & Broadway. Scout’s Pub was first introduced in...
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Caf#Meat And Three#Retirement#Catfish#Food Quality#Food Drink#Restaurants#Popular Franklin#The Cool Caf
williamsonherald.com

Experience Spring Hill, The Event puts spotlight on local businesses

The city of Spring Hill was on shining display at Summit High School Saturday with 138 local businesses showcased at Experience Spring Hill, The Event, organized by the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce and presented by Vanderbilt Health. Through interactive activities and informational tables, more than 3,000 attendees learned more...
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonherald.com

Polo match in Franklin to benefit Angel Heart Farm

Tennessee will take on Kentucky in a charity polo match hosted by Franklin Polo Academy at the Tractor Supply Co. Arena at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on July 16, benefiting Angel Heart Farm. Angel Heart Farm is a nonprofit organization in College Grove that uses equine-assisted therapy...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Animal center to transform Franklin City Hall into Kitty Hall

The city of Franklin is teaming up with the Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) with an event called Kitty Hall, a fundraising and adoption event in Franklin City Hall on July 8. Summer is the season for kittens, and the WCAC will offer half-price adoptions at the Kitty Hall event,...
FRANKLIN, TN
hotelnewsresource.com

Conrad Nashville Hotel Opens

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announces the opening of the highly anticipated Conrad Nashville, marking the Conrad Hotels & Resorts' brand debut in Music City on June 29. Located in the heart of Midtown, just steps from Music Row, the 234-key hotel includes 24 suites, five wellness rooms, an expansive fitness center, three curated dining experiences conceptualized by Blau & Associates, a chic poolside retreat and 17,000 square feet of stylish meeting and event space.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Gardner School of Franklin helps grant Disney wish

The Gardner School of Franklin partnered with Make-A-Wish to celebrate granting a child’s wish of a dream family vacation. The Walt Disney World-themed wish-granting event was made possible in part by The Gardner School’s generous support of Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee on behalf of its four Nashville-area schools. Students...
FRANKLIN, TN
Heidi Suydam

Farmers' Markets in and Around Nashville

Farmers Market NashvillePhoto by Shelley Pauls on Unsplash. Access to locally grown, fresh produce, cheeses, meats, and other locally produced foods is as easy as going to farmers markets! Happening in and around Nashville, these farmers' markets are open weekly through the summer months. Some farmers market are open from spring through September or October. Hours may vary. Please check each market's website or social media before attending.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Fireworks in Clarksville: Where to find Fourth of July fireworks shows, live concerts, barbecue and more

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Independence Day events are planned throughout the long holiday weekend, starting Friday and ending on Monday. Fourth of July Celebration: Come join the fun at Longhurst Park in Guthrie, Kentucky, on July 1. Food trucks, vendors, live music, plus a fireworks show starting at 9:15 p.m. The celebration will kick off at 5:15 with a short-distance walking parade: Any children, parents or adults may participate. No registration necessary. Dress up, decorate, or wear your Fourth of July colors.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Homegoods coming to Governor’s Square Mall former Sears location

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Homegoods is opening its first Clarksville location within the next year at Governor’s Square Mall. The popular home furnishing outlet will be moving in next to Burlington in the former home of Sears, mall officials confirmed. According to mall spokesperson Joe Bell, Homegoods...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Downtown Franklin Association an Accredited Main Street America program again

The Downtown Franklin Association has once again been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach. This is the 39th consecutive year DFA has received Accredited Main Street America status.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Tickets available for county's summer children's theater productions

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) and the Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park have opened ticket sales for the WCPR Children’s Theatre productions for summer 2022. Straight to the Stars Youth Theatre is WCPR’s theatre company producing straight (non-musical) plays starring high school...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Catherine 'Cathy' Ann Hughes

Catherine “Cathy” Ann Hughes, 75, of Franklin, passed away peacefully June 16, 2022, following a valiant struggle with AML. Cathy was born Oct. 21, 1946, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Tom and Bernice Gantert (the second of eight children). After graduating from St. Thomas High School (Class of 1964) in Memphis, she attended St. Thomas School of Nursing in Nashville, where she became a registered nurse in 1967.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend of 28 years, Bob Hughes; her parents, Tom and Bernice Gantert; and her brother, Father Rick Gantert. Missing her tremendously are her beloved children, Andy (William) Burns of Atlanta, GA and Kristen (Josh) Fulmer of Franklin, TN; two ‘light of her life’ granddaughters, Reilly and Kelsey Fulmer, who thought their Nana was the best; loving sisters and brother, Mary Micallef of Ellijay, GA, Barbara Covello of Smallwood, NY, Stephanie Sisk of Pope, MS, Laurie (Greg) Meddings of Manhattan, MT, Terry Gantert of Ellijay, GA and Tom (Maggie) Gantert of Lakewood, CO; many many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; as well as countless friends she’s connected with through the years.
FRANKLIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy