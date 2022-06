At about 5:26 PM on Sunday June 26, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a call for a fight in the area of 10 Roxbury Street in Roxbury. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening lacerating to his neck. The victim was immediately transported to a local area hospital for treatment. Officers learned that the victim had been operating a teal-colored moped when he was involved in an altercation with a male suspect, later identified as Timothy Brown, 40, of Quincy. During this incident, the suspect slashed the victim with a bladed weapon before fleeing the area on the scooter that the victim had been riding.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO