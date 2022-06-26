‘Cowboy Caviar’ Is The Latest Food Trend On TikTok And People Can’t Get Enough

We don't know everything and don't claim to. However, if there's one thing that we're pretty darn sure about, it's that many people love Trader Joe's. Established in Pasadena, California in 1967, the nautical-themed grocer has earned a cult-like following over the years that, by our calculations, is made up of at least 13 different types of TJ's shoppers. And while no two shoppers are alike, in 2015, Business Insider found that they all largely turn to TJ's for the same seven reasons, one of which was the store's low prices. The grocer lowers costs, in large part, by stocking its shelves with products from its own label as opposed to outside brands. As a result, Consumer Reports said in 2019 that Trader Joe's prices were lower than those of at least 83 of the nation's top 96 grocery chains.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO