ZEIGLER, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were hurt Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Franklin County. It happened about 10:15 p.m. on Route 148 in between Herrin and Zeigler. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Stone, 48, of Marion was southbound when he lost control of the bike and crashed. Stone and his passenger, Shannon Tolbert, 48, were both thrown from the motorcycle and airlifted from the scene.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO