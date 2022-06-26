ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood ‘Escapism,’ Is Sick of Characters Who ‘Become Bobble Heads’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred in everything from Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptations to superhero movies and network dramas, Viola Davis has lots of thoughts about what it takes to get a project greenlit in Hollywood. Speaking at the Produced By Conference on Saturday (via Variety), Davis opened up about how a lack of quality roles for Black actors prompted her and her husband Julius Tennon to launch their own production company, JuVee Productions, and how social media’s outsized influence on the entertainment industry ultimately hurts artists. “Social media has taken over the defining of this art form,” she...
Complex

The Best Movies of 2022 (So Far)

The first six months of 2022 felt like a reawakening for Hollywood. Despite many people believing that the movie-going experience is dead after the COVID slump, the box office seems to be coming back to life. Films like Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have collectively brought in billions of dollars since their release.
The Guardian

Beauty review – flat Netflix drama plays like unauthorized Whitney biopic

Beauty, a coming-of-age music drama written by Lena Waithe and directed by Andrew Dosunmu, purports to tell the story of a fictional young singer in early 1980s New Jersey on the brink of stardom. She is tall, willowy and black, frequently clad in shoulder pads and bright colors, first seen smoking a joint in her bedroom that her older brother warns will damage her voice – a voice which, we’re told, is once in a generation, though we never hear it. Beauty (Gracie Marie Bradley), as she’s oddly called, frequently sings, but the film layers background music or silence over her voice, keeping it at a remove. It’s a central void emblematic of a hollow film which has little to say about anyone or anything, and onto which one will obviously project their feelings for one Whitney Houston.
AFP

'Elvis' puts the King back in spotlight in N.American theaters

Baz Luhrmann's rock'n'roll biopic "Elvis" hip-swiveled to the top of the box office on its opening weekend in North America, taking in an estimated $30.5 million in a rare tie with "Top Gun: Maverick," industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.  It also earned an estimated $30.5 million in its fifth weekend of release.
POPSUGAR

Chlöe Wore Her Boldest Cutout Dress Yet to the BET Awards

While Chlöe is remaining relatively mum about when her highly anticipated debut album is dropping, she's continuing to refine her personal style on the red carpet. For the 2022 BET Awards on June 26, the "Have Mercy" singer wore a black gown by Nicolas Jebran that featured cutouts along the chest and sequin embellishments throughout. Accessory-wise, she went with silver-and-diamond stacked hoop earrings and a matching bracelet on her right wrist.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Elvis’ Croons Past ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Win Rare Box Office Dance-Off With $31M

Elvis has danced ahead of Top Gun: Maverick to officially win the weekend box office race and top the domestic chart in its debut. In a rare box office tie, Sunday studio estimates had Baz Luhrmann’s biopic — starring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley — and Top Gun: Maverick each earning $30.5 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Slips to Second Place After Crossing $100M'Top Gun: Maverick' Joins Billion-Dollar Box Office Club in a First for Tom CruiseRiley Keough on "Special and Overwhelming" Journey of Supporting 'Elvis' With the Presley Family But final weekend numbers tallied on Monday...
IGN

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Coming in December 2023

Sony Pictures has announced the next Ghostbusters movie will premiere on December 20, 2023. The studio announced its upcoming schedule and confirmed that a new Ghostbusters movie will hit theaters next year after the success of the recent reboot, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Director Jason Reitman and writer Gil Kenan also confirmed that the sequel will return to the series' home of New York City for the sequel.
Benzinga

Analysis: Why Did 'Elvis' Underperform At The Box Office?

There was good news and bad news from Warner Bros.’ WBD biopic “Elvis” premiere engagement this weekend in U.S. theaters. The good news was the Baz Luhrmann biopic was the top grossing film from the line-up of theatrical releases. The bad news was that the $31 million...
Deadline

Sony Dates ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel For 2023

Click here to read the full article. The Ghostbusters sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife that Sony teased at CinemaCon in a sizzle reel and which director Jason Reitman and writer Gil Kenan confirmed on Ghostbusters Day, June 8, is getting a theatrical release of Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. As hinted at in the end credits of Afterlife, the next chapter will return to the original films’ New York City and firehouse setting. Ghostbusters: Afterlife was held by Sony during the pandemic, when theaters were closed, and was a cornerstone to the Thanksgiving 2021 holiday box office, ultimately making over $200M worldwide. Also opening on Wednesday, Dec....
The Independent

'Elvis,' 'Top Gun' tie for box-office crown with $30.5M each

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic “Elvis” shook up theaters with an estimated $30.5 million in weekend ticket sales, but — in a box-office rarity — “Elvis” tied “Top Gun: Maverick," which also reported $30.5 million, for No. 1 in theaters. Final figures Monday, once Sunday's grosses are tabulated, will sort out which film ultimately won the weekend. With a high degree of accuracy, studios can forecast Sunday sales based on Friday and Saturday business, though numbers often shift by a few hundred thousand dollars. But for now, the unlikely pair of “Elvis” and “Maverick” are locked in a dance...
