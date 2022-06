For a little while there, the A’s had some hope. They led the Yankees, 5-1, and even after giving back a couple, they still carried a two-run advantage into the seventh inning. However, there are very good reasons why New York began Monday with 28 more wins than Oakland, and they emerged in that fateful seventh. A combination of bad pitching, defensive miscues, and key Yankees hits led to a six-run frame as the Bombers came back to beat the A’s, 9-5.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO