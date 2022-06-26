ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Meet David G: The Video Director Responsible For Your Favorite Artists’ Visuals

By Staff Writer
24hip-hop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid G is an upcoming music video director from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He has made a name for himself in the underground rap scene while also working with big name artists like NBA Youngboy, Kevin...

24hip-hop.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Patrick Mahomes Jumped Into a Pool Out of Joy After Gender Reveal — See the Heartwarming Video!

Click here to read the full article. Everyone has been itching to find out if Patrick and Brittany Mahomes will be welcoming a baby boy or girl soon. And we finally got the answer: they’re expecting a baby boy! On June 26, both Brittany and Patrick uploaded a one-minute video of their recent sex reveal party. The cameraman asked a bunch of friends and family what they thought the outcome was going to be. Most of them said they believed baby number two will be a boy (including Brittany and Patrick themselves!) They posted the video with the simple caption: “Boy...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Billie Eilish Revealed She Slept In A Bed With Her Parents And Brother Until The Age Of 11 Due To Her Debilitating Separation Anxiety

Over the years since she shot to fame as a young teenager, Billie Eilish has gained huge success. In fact, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter is already halfway to achieving the super-rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards) status!. Aside from her career-focused accolades, however, Billie has long been vocal about...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Seen Getting Close To "Love & Hip Hop Miami" Star

It used to be considered taboo to participate in an unconventional relationship, but these days, many couples are straying from the traditional family makeup. Some have open relationships, polyamorous marriages, or certain rules and boundaries that are often looked down upon, and we're seeing this increase in Hip Hop. Lousiana star Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka have long put their unconventional pairing on display as they have discussed intimate details of their lives, but in recent months, the rapper's fans have been questioning whether or not the couple is still together.
HIP HOP
ewrestlingnews.com

Brandi Rhodes Posts Hot Photo To Promote New Show, More

Former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter today to promote a new show titled “Brandi on the Rocks” that will be debuting tonight at 7:00 PM EST on the official YouTube channel of the Nightmare Family:. In other news, the latest edition of WWE’s “Top...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gates
Person
Nba Youngboy
The Independent

People are amazed at how much Blue Ivy Carter looks like Beyonce at recent NBA outing: ‘Literally twins’

Blue Ivy Carter set the internet ablaze after a classic embarrassing dad moment with her father Jay-Z went viral. Now, people can’t get over how similar the 10-year-old looks to her superstar mom, Beyoncé.Blue Ivy attended the NBA playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday evening with her father. During the game, the two appeared on the jumbotron screen, where the “99 Problems” rapper put his arm around his oldest daughter. Jay-Z planted a kiss on his daughter’s cheek, but she tried to pull his arm away.Fans were amused by the classic dad moment, especially...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates & Wife Dreka Spotted Together With Their Kids

The public has had quite a bit to say about Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka in recent weeks. The Hip Hop couple not only gained fame thanks to the rapper's talents, but they often shared portions of their personal lives with the world via social media. The Gates' were known for their unconventional relationship and didn't have any concerns about addressing it publicly, but after Kevin Gates was spotted with Love & Hip Hop Miami star Jojo Zarur, the rumor mill was fueled with gossip.
RELATIONSHIPS
Allure

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vid#Nba
hotnewhiphop.com

Suge Knight Intimidated 50 Cent On Set Of "In Da Club" Video Shoot, Says D12's Bizarre

Those Suge Knight stories are Hip Hop moments that have gone down in history. From stories about threats, shaking up label heads, or extracting fear in the hearts of industry executives and artists alike, Knight's reputation as a hitmaker and industry gangster is unmatched. D12's Bizarre has plenty of moments to share from his time as a Rap star at the height of his career, and during his chat with Math Hoffa, he detailed a story involving 50 Cent, Knight, and Eminem.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Jhené Aiko & Big Sean Expecting Their First Child Together: Report

A new Twenty88 album may not be all that Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have been cooking up together as of late. Rumour has it that the "Sativa" songstress is expecting her first child with her long-time partner, though the couple has yet to directly confirm the news themselves.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks ‘Absentee Dad’ Herschel Walker

During his monologue Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel took aim at former NFL star and current Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after a series of reports from The Daily Beast about the multiple children he fathered that he’s been hiding from the public. “Just in time for Father’s Day, we...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
rollingout.com

J-Boog slams Omarion by saying ‘Chris Brown took his career’

Former B2K member J-Boog clapped back viciously at de facto lead singer Omarion for saying the other members of the group were nothing more than “backup dancers” who “always sought for his downfall.”. This episode originally popped off at the Verzuz battle between Omarion, 37, and Mario,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy