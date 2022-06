As the setting sun fell below the treeline, shadows were cast over the pressbox at Jim Harmon Field into short left field. Finally after two hours and 36 minutes, 11 walks, eight batters hit by a pitch and a multitude of pickoff moves to second and third base that may have rivaled the pitch count for the contest, Swanton at last put away Delta 13-2 in a summer ACME baseball contest Thursday.

