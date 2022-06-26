ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after reports of fires

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIecs_0gMw82AJ00

CHINO, Calif. ( WXIN ) – More than 400,000 patio umbrellas are being recalled after several reports of fires.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the recall involves SunVilla 10′ Solar LED Market Umbrellas. The umbrellas were sold at Costco warehouses nationwide and online from December 2020 through May 2022.

They have LED lights on the arms, and a black solar panel battery puck marked with YEEZE or YEEZE 1.

  • The recalled 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrella with LED lights on the arms of the umbrella (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fnUi_0gMw82AJ00
    The recalled 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrella with a round back solar puck at the top of the umbrella (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghURw_0gMw82AJ00
    The solar panel puck located at the top of the umbrella (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tt0Dg_0gMw82AJ00
    The back cover of the solar panel puck (Photo//CPSC)

According to CPSC, the umbrellas are being recalled because the batteries in the solar panels can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. So far, Costco received six reports of the batteries overheating.

In three of the reports, the panels caught fire while charging using the AC adapter indoors. In two other cases, the panel puck overheated and caught fire while attached to the umbrella.

Sam’s Club slashes memberships down to $8 for limited time

If you have one of the recalled umbrellas, officials say you should stop using it and remove the solar panel puck. The puck should be stored out of the sun and away from combustible material. The CPSC says you should not charge it with the AC adapter.

Anyone with the recalled umbrella can return it to any Costco for a full refund. They can also contact Costco for instructions on how to get a refund if they can’t do so in person.

Consumers can call SunVilla toll-free at 866-600-3133 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email at LEDRecall@sunvilla.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

2 found dead at NC home; 2 children unharmed, suspect wanted

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man and woman have been found dead at a North Carolina home, while two children were found safe, according to a sheriff’s office. The Davie County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded on Sunday to a report of a disturbance, WGHP reported. A 911 caller told dispatchers that someone was shooting at […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
FOXBusiness

Walgreens, Kroger recalling pain reliever bottles over lack of child-resistant packaging

KR THE KROGER CO. 46.21 -3.64 -7.30%. WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 39.32 -0.35 -0.88%. The pharmacy chain is recalling 137,300 units of its extra strength, 500-milligram, 150-count acetaminophen bottles. Meanwhile, Kroger's recall includes 25,660 units of its 225-count arthritis pain acetaminophen bottles, 34,660 units of its 100-count acetaminophen bottles and 209,430 units of its 300-count aspirin bottles and 160-count ibuprofen bottles.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Consumer Goods#Yeeze#Cpsc#Ac#Club
Thrillist

This Dog Food Is Being Recalled from Walmart & Target Due to Salmonella

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Freshpet Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of a single lot of one of its dog food products. The 4.5-pound bag of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe with a sell-by date of 10/29/22 is the product. It has potentially been contaminated with Salmonella. The product is available at Walmart, Target, and more retail stores.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Costco
Popculture

Tuna Recalled, Could 'Contain Pieces of Metal'

A popular tuna is being pulled from store shelves after it was found to pose a potential hazard. The UK Food Standards Agency alerted consumers in a May 31 notice that Co-op recalled two different tuna products after it was discovered that they may contain pieces of metal, making them unsafe for consumers to eat.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Ready-to-Eat Salad Kits Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

If you have salad in your refrigerator, you should do a quick double-check before your next mealtime. Nearly 1,000 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products are at the center of a new recall issued by St. Paul Park, Minnesota company Northern Tier Bakery, LLC due to possible listeria contamination. The recall was issued on June 9, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) immediately informing consumers of the health alert in a recall notice posted to its website.
WISCONSIN STATE
AOL Corp

Strawberries Sold at Walmart, Trader Joe's, and More Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Outbreak

Check your strawberry stash! The United States Food and Drug Administration and the Centers For Disease Control are currently investigating a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A that is likely linked to fresh organic strawberries. The berries in question are branded as FreshKampo and HEB, and would have been purchased between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022. They were sold nationwide, as well as in Canada.
MINNESOTA STATE
Popculture

Sprinkles Recall Issued

With the first day of summer around the corner, ice cream lovers looking for a cool break from the heat might have to check the label on their sprinkles before covering their cones. Last week, Wilton Industries, Inc. of Naperville, Illinois recalled two sprinkles products because they contain milk. The...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Thrillist

More Than 9,000 Pounds of Fish Have Been Recalled

There are a whole lot of ways the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Foods and Drug Administration protect food safety across the country. Many of the potential problems are familiar, like salmonella, e.coli, or listeria contamination. Other issues the organizations have an eye on might not be seen as frequently by consumers.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Prawns Recalled in Latest Seafood Scandal

Another huge recall has swept the seafood industry. On Monday, the United Kingdom's Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced a recall on Waitrose Frozen Cooked & Peeled Jumbo King Prawns and Essential Frozen Cooked King Prawns. The cooked product was reportedly mixed with uncooked product by mistake, so it's essential to get these prawns off of store shelves.
FOOD SAFETY
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy