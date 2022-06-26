ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

4-star WR Jonah Wilson commits to Texas

hornsports.com
 2 days ago

Ten minutes after Wakeland High School offensive lineman Connor Stroh announced his commitment to the Longhorns, more good news came for Steve Sarkisian and his staff on the recruiting front. Dekaney (Houston, TX) wideout Jonah Wilson, a 6'3"...

www.hornsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ralphiereport.com

Massive Texas lineman commits to Buffs

With Texas on the rise, Texas A&M recruiting at a disgusting level, and yet another P5 school being added to the state (Houston), and every other state looking hard at the Lone Star State, you’d think that there would be little room for the Colorado Buffaloes. YOU’D BE WRONG. The Buffs are as active as ever down there, with another huge commitment coming through.
TEXAS STATE
hornsports.com

Another one: 2023 OL Andre Cojoe commits to Texas

It has been an eventful day for Texas on the recruiting trail as the Longhorns wrapped up an important official visit weekend for the 2023 cycle. The dominoes started to fall Sunday, with Steve Sarkisian receiving commitments from OL Connor Stroh and WR Jonah Wilson. OL Andre Cojoe joined them Sunday afternoon by pledging to the Longhorns.
TEXAS STATE
pokesreport.com

South Oak Cliff's Billy Walton Decommits Following Visit to Texas

Oklahoma State lost a defensive commitment in the 2023 class on Monday evening. Following a visit to Texas this past weekend, South Oak Cliff defensive end, Billy Walton III, took to Twitter to announce he’s decommitting from the Cowboys. Walton told Pokes Report this doesn’t mean Mike Gundy and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
State
Arkansas State
Houston, TX
Sports
hornsports.com

Let the good times roll: OL Jaydon Chatman pledges to Texas

An historic week for Texas continues to get even better. Kyle Flood and Steve Sarkisian received good news Sunday afternoon when 2023 OL Jaydon Chatman pledged to the Longhorns. Chatman chose the Longhorns over offers from Texas A&M, LSU and Oklahoma. The Harker Heights product becomes the 3rd OL commit...
AUSTIN, TX
hornsports.com

All Activity

IT will be posting a story soon about a five-star prospect looking to visit Austin in late July once the summer dead period ends. Does Walton attend the same school as Muhammad? NVM, I looked it up and he does. I was just being lazy. Kiffin has since deleted this...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Dallas

2 Dallas-area universities rank among Texas' 10 best bang-for-your-buck colleges

By one measure, earning a degree at the University of Texas at Dallas or University of North Texas is one of the smartest moves in the Lone Star State. In its eighth annual ranking of colleges and university that give students the best return on their educational investment, personal finance website SmartAsset places UT Dallas (in Richardson) at No. 3 in Texas and No. 71 in the U.S. It ranks University of North Texas (in Denton) at No. 9 in Texas and No. 164 in the U.S.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Ohio State#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Wakeland High School#Tx#Prospect#Lsu#Wildcats
frogsowar.com

UNC-Wilmington transfer Hunter Hodges commits to TCU

TCU baseball added another pitcher through the transfer portal, with UNC-Wilmington reliever Hunter Hodges announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on social media Sunday afternoon. Hodges is the third transfer to commit to the TCU baseball team this offseason, following California’s Sam Stoutenborough and Baylor’s Tre Richardson.
WILMINGTON, NC
Ash Jurberg

The Dallas Mavericks owner is giving away millions

I wrote an article on Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner, a few days ago. Jones is the richest person in Dallas and has been very charitable with his wealth and giving back to organizations in Dallas. Today I wanted to write about another billionaire Dallas sports team owner and what he is doing to help others.
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

J-Belle Kimbrell Named Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen

J-Belle Kimbrell is not only Southlake’s Outstanding Teen — she’s now also Texas’. Participating in the Miss Texas competition over the weekend, J-Belle won in several key preliminary categories, including Overall On-Stage Question In Evening Wear and Overall Talent for her rendition of “The Wizard And I” from “Wicked.” But on June 25, she received the highest recognition of all when she was named Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
K-Fox 95.5

We Have an Update on East Texas Favorite Weatherman After Having Stroke Last Month

East Texas favorite weatherman, Mark Scirto, has been off the air for about a month now as he recovers from a stroke he suffered in Dallas in May. Through this time, KLTV has kept us up to date on his progress and has given us a way to send Mark our personal prayer and/or "Get Well" wish via email. This past Saturday, we got another update about Mark and how he is progressing in his recovery.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick expanding Texas footprint

Chicken Salad Chick will open 16 restaurants over the next five years in Texas, thanks to the signing of two major deals over the past year — one for eight units in San Antonio and most recently one for eight in Austin. Although Texas is home to 21 locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, the brand plans to open five more by year's end.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Best places to swim in Texas according to Google

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Summer is at its peak with some of the hottest temperatures of the year so here’s a list of some of the best places to cool off and swim in the state of Texas according to Google! At the very top of the list is Guadalupe River State Park with a […]
TEXAS STATE
Texas Monthly

Is This the Largest Western Wear Shop in the World? An Investigation

Justin Discount Boots spans two acres. It takes 90,000 square feet to hold all the boots from brands such as Chippewa, Nocona, Tony Lama, and, of course, Justin, sold in various iterations of closeout deals, factory seconds, and first lines. One Justin Discount building is set up like a DSW, with shoes on top of the shelves and boxes underneath. In yet another building, boots hang on pegs on the wall, and there isn’t much inventory in each design, giving the feel of a one-of-a-kind deal. A third building is full of Wranglers stacked for customers to sift through. Stetsons? Yeah, the company’s got those too.
JUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy