4-star WR Jonah Wilson commits to Texas

East Texas favorite weatherman, Mark Scirto, has been off the air for about a month now as he recovers from a stroke he suffered in Dallas in May. Through this time, KLTV has kept us up to date on his progress and has given us a way to send Mark our personal prayer and/or "Get Well" wish via email. This past Saturday, we got another update about Mark and how he is progressing in his recovery.

