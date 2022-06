As Independence Day draws closer fireworks will become more and more common and it’s a good time to review the ordinances across Greene County. Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams says consumer fireworks are prohibited in any of the incorporated towns in the county, including Jefferson. However, those that live in the rural portions of the county are allowed to shoot off consumer fireworks. He points out within city limits the only fireworks allowed, without a permit that has been approved by a city council, are sparklers, snakes and smoke bombs, or those that don’t have a sound when set off.

