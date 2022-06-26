ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe welcomes new shuttle service CC Rydes

By By Chanda Richardson
Ashe Post & Times
WEST JEFFERSON — On Thursday, June 23, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce held a special ribbon cutting for West Jefferson’s newest business, CC Rydes, a shuttle service to help with needs of the community when navigating the downtown area.

CC Rydes was founded by Catherine Massey, known professionally as Catherine Steele, along with her husband Stan Massey.

CC Rydes stands for Compassionate Commissary and it was built out of a prayer, field team work and volunteers, according to Steele.

“I’ve been a missionary in Appalachia since 2000,” said Steele. “Compassionate Commissary dropped in my heart and the Lord showed me a picture of what it looked like. He told me to go to all of the little stores, social services, the Sheriff’s Office and more. We’ve been putting shelf-stable food in 12 by 12 boxes that Ashe County Cheese helps us with and when Nov. came last year, the box warehouse was too full and we moved here to the backstreet. CC Rydes was built off of a prayer. It’s all about being a part of this community and my portion of the proceeds are going to buy food to match the shelf-stable food that we receive every month.”

CC Rydes not only delivers food with their six-seater, eight-seater and four-seater shuttles, but they also give rides to those in need around the downtown area.

Package express and rides run Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursday’s, the rides will also offer ghost tours through the area.

Rides will be $5 per ride and day passes are available for purchase for $20. To hitch a ride on the shuttle, text (828) 434-8888. CC Rydes accepts both cash and card.

Steele has worked in Appalachia for more than a decade and also founded Musicians Mission of Mercy, which is a nonprofit organization that brings relief and hope by distributing nutritious food, personal care items and other life essentials to those in need.

During the Christmas in July celebration on July 1 and 2, CC Rydes will be in full operation and will get you where you need to go in the downtown West Jefferson Area.

CC Rydes is located at 301 Backstreet in West Jefferson.

Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

