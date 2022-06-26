Ciara Serves In An All Black LITA By Ciara Look That We Love

Ciara took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense when she rocked a two-piece all-black ensemble from her own collection, LITA by Ciara, that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the songstress modeled the all black crop top and high waisted skirt to perfection, showing off her toned abs through the bralette and legs through the skirt’s slit. She paired the look with black strappy heels and wore her hair long and straight with a side part to show off her natural beauty. She strutted her stuff in an effortless Instagram Reel where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process.

“I’m on dat ra ra @LitaByCiara, ” the beauty captioned the short video. Check it out below.View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

LITA by Ciara just launched in August 2021 and was created around the idea that we have the power to do anything with love. For Ciara, LITA stands for “love is the answer” and that notion alone sets the singer’s fashion line apart from the rest.

Last year, the beauty took to Instagram to announce the line, writing “Women have an incredibly expansive gift for expressing Love. We make a lot happen with our Love. We are empowered by the way we know how to Love. I poured a lot of love into every part of the process of creating this line!”

For her, the fashion brand was inspired by the vintage pieces in her closet, writing “I’m a High-Low fashion kind of girl, and Tom Boy Chic is my style,” on Instagram. he continued, “My goal is for LITA to be your best friend in fashion, your one-stop-shop from day to night. LITA has all your fashion needs covered,” and we couldn’t agree more. Whether you’re looking for a new go-to pair of boots or a stylish bold sweater, LITA has it all.

LITA by Ciara is available at Nordstrom now!

