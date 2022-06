Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar Debi Cooper certified the results of the June 7, 2022 Primary Election today. “Our elections team has been preparing for and administering elections nonstop since early 2021. We’ve conducted several special elections that overlapped with preparations for the primary election,” Cooper said. “I am proud of the incredible effort of our team and thankful for our temporary workers and volunteers who dedicated their time during a continuing pandemic to provide excellent service to our constituents. It is an honor to certify this well-run, transparent, and fair election.”

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO