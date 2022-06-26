Feng Cha Tea House

Jason has a hankering for some Tex-Mex. The only problem is that he has no idea where to go! Today we discussed what the best Tex-Mex place is in Austin. Are you team Chuy’s? Or maybe even Matt’s El Rancho? Let us know on Twitter @101xMorningX where Jason should go and ruin his diet.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO