Austin, TX

Feng Cha Tea House

By Kristy Owen
365thingsaustin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy a cozy experience at Feng Cha Tea House! They offer an assortment...

365thingsaustin.com

101x.com

What’s The Best Tex-Mex In Austin?

Jason has a hankering for some Tex-Mex. The only problem is that he has no idea where to go! Today we discussed what the best Tex-Mex place is in Austin. Are you team Chuy’s? Or maybe even Matt’s El Rancho? Let us know on Twitter @101xMorningX where Jason should go and ruin his diet.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Swim At Krause Springs

Throw on your swimsuit and escape the Texas heat at Krause Springs! This is a place locals have cherished forever. The 115-acre property is listed on the National Registry of Historic Sites and has been privately owned by the Krause Family for over 50 years. There are 32 springs on...
SPICEWOOD, TX
Eater

An East Austin Food Truck Embraces Soul Food in a Changing City

Buttermilk fried chicken with the crispiest skin possible. Melt-in-your-mouth collard greens slow-cooked in ham hock juices. Fresh gravy from drippings bright with pepper. Everything is made from scratch and cooked to order, so it comes out tasting like the best dishes at a family cookout. Big Mama’s Kitchen soul food truck serves up three generations of Jones family recipes in the 1606 East food truck park, a labor of love that transforms humble ingredients into feasts for the community.
AUSTIN, TX
mySanAntonio.com

How Lockhart became the Central Texas destination for wine, cocktails, vintage shopping

Beautiful small-town Lockhart, once known mainly for barbecue, is becoming a Central Texas retail destination. (Chris O'Connell/MySA) It was a wrap moment the coffee shop opened. Six years ago, when Taylor Burge and her husband Austin, who had just moved from the city that bears his name to Lockhart, about 35 miles southeast, there wasn't a ton of retail action on the charming downtown courthouse square.
LOCKHART, TX
dewittcountytoday.com

A passionate dream dream turned into a reality

After receiving the exhilarating late-night news on Tuesday, June 14, while at work, CJ’s lifelong dream started to quickly mold into form. Already packed and ready to attend drum major camp in Kingsville for that week, the news shifted his plans for an opportunity he could not pass up, an invitation and selection to the Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps.
CUERO, TX
CBS Austin

Woman says she faced discrimination at bar on West 6th Street

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman who visited a bar downtown says she was discriminated against while trying to have a good time with friends. The Dj at the bar is heard on video directing racist remarks toward the woman. In the video that surfaced online, 23-year-old Kenytra Peterson is...
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

Places to Rollerskate in Austin

Rollerskating is the perfect way to combine fitness and fun. While Austin is known for its variety of outdoor activities, sometimes you need to give your skin a sun break. So, the next time you’re on a Vitamin-D detox or running from the rain, strap on your skates and skate the town red at these places to rollerskate (and to watch rollerskating!) in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City of Georgetown limits watering to one day a week

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown announced Tuesday that irrigation system or hose-end sprinkler watering will now be limited to one day a week. The watering restriction begins Stage 2 of the City's drought contingency plan. The city is currently experiencing "sustained high water use nearing system treatment capacity," according to a press release.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Eater

Houston Sandwich Shop Finally Opens That Austin Restaurant

Houston sandwich restaurant mini-chain Local Foods is finally opening its first Austin location this weekend in the downtown area. The 454 West Second Street location will open on Saturday, June 25. The sandwich menu includes the crunch chicken sandwich made with a nut-seed crumble on a pretzel bun; the vegan...
AUSTIN, TX
kgns.tv

Two Texas workers trapped after trench collapses

JARRELL, TX. (KWTX) - Two people are trapped roughly 17 feet underground after a trench collapsed Tuesday morning, that’s according to KWTX. An official at the scene said the call was received at about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. The collapse happened at a construction site near the interstate. The cause...
JARRELL, TX
KVUE

Colors of Pride makes its debut in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Queer Asians, Austin Latinx Pride, and QWELL Community Foundation celebrated queer and transgender people of color (QTPOC) at the free Colors of Pride Festival. Kicking off their first year, from 12-6 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, the event was hosted inside the Branch Park Pavilion...
AUSTIN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Last Sale for Austin Comic Con Tickets

The very LAST ticket sale before Greater Austin Comic Con is happening now!. Unlock 30% off General Admission tickets with code “FUN”. The fun is happening at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on July 9 & 10!. Greater Austin Comic Con will be full of celebrities, cosplay, kid’s...
AUSTIN, TX

