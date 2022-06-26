Licha’s Happy Hour

Jason has a hankering for some Tex-Mex. The only problem is that he has no idea where to go! Today we discussed what the best Tex-Mex place is in Austin. Are you team Chuy’s? Or maybe even Matt’s El Rancho? Let us know on Twitter @101xMorningX where Jason should go and ruin his diet.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen,” — and so they did. The Original Hoffbrau Steaks located on West Sixth Street in downtown Austin told customers it’s closed for the summer. A sign on its doors reads: “Hoffbrau will be closed June, July, August but will resume serving in September. Check our Facebook for further info.”
There are few things in life that give us more unbridled joy than a mound of loaded fries or tots. Let’s be honest, anything “loaded” involving fried potatoes is worth celebrating. What could be better than a fusion of all your favorite flavors? Lucky for us (and you), Austin is home to a myriad of amazing restaurants that feature just such loaded tots and fries. Here are a few of our all-time favorites.
Are you at a crossroads? Need guidance for the coming months? Irene’s is here for you. Come out to Tarot & Tequila Thursdays fro 7-9 p.m. They have free tarot readings from Hexe Tarot and tequila cocktail specials. No reservations or sign-ups are required. First come, first served!. When:...
Celebrate your three day weekend with a variety of 4th of July festivities taking place around Austin. Whether you’re looking to float the river, jam out to live music, or sip on something strong and sweet, we’ve put together a list to keep you busy all weekend long!
Buttermilk fried chicken with the crispiest skin possible. Melt-in-your-mouth collard greens slow-cooked in ham hock juices. Fresh gravy from drippings bright with pepper. Everything is made from scratch and cooked to order, so it comes out tasting like the best dishes at a family cookout. Big Mama’s Kitchen soul food truck serves up three generations of Jones family recipes in the 1606 East food truck park, a labor of love that transforms humble ingredients into feasts for the community.
Yasmeen Siddiqui is the co-owner of Zaviya Grill and said she regularly introduces new entrees on the lunch buffet to test out before making them permanent on the menu.(Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Although Zaviya Grill is a Pakistani restaurant, it attracts a diverse clientele. The casual, family-style restaurant brings the...
Throw on your swimsuit and escape the Texas heat at Krause Springs! This is a place locals have cherished forever. The 115-acre property is listed on the National Registry of Historic Sites and has been privately owned by the Krause Family for over 50 years. There are 32 springs on...
After receiving the exhilarating late-night news on Tuesday, June 14, while at work, CJ’s lifelong dream started to quickly mold into form. Already packed and ready to attend drum major camp in Kingsville for that week, the news shifted his plans for an opportunity he could not pass up, an invitation and selection to the Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps.
One of the country’s hottest ZIP codes for homebuyers is in one of the country’s hottest cities. A new ranking from real estate platform Opendoor puts the 78641 ZIP code in Leander at No. 6 among the country’s 20 hottest ZIP codes for homebuyers. According to the...
Rollerskating is the perfect way to combine fitness and fun. While Austin is known for its variety of outdoor activities, sometimes you need to give your skin a sun break. So, the next time you’re on a Vitamin-D detox or running from the rain, strap on your skates and skate the town red at these places to rollerskate (and to watch rollerskating!) in Austin.
Rain is *fingers crossed* coming our way right before the fourth of July festivities begin! Whether you are looking for ways to stay dry and inside, or still hoping to get outside, these FREE events in and around Austin are here to help. This list contains a mix of family-friendly...
Enjoy a cozy experience at Feng Cha Tea House! They offer an assortment of unique drinks and pastries. Some of our favorites are Oreo Cheese Milk Tea, Chrysanthemum Ginger Honey Tea, Creme Brûlée Dirty Bobao, and Coconut Latte. Hours: Monday–Friday 11 a.m.–10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.–9 p.m....
AUSTIN, Texas - A squirrel fell down a South Austin resident's chimney and ran around the house before eventually exiting out the back door. Chris Walker says he was home with his Chihuahua, Boo, when he heard a loud bang from inside his fireplace. He said he knew immediately that it was most likely a squirrel that had fallen in from the top.
Longtime downtown Austin restaurant Hoffbrau Steakhouse had to close temporarily for the summer because of the ongoing heatwave in the city. The restaurant’s Facebook page commented: “Even with AC, heat is too extreme in summer months. Esp for our crew of ‘senior’ employees!” It is closed from June through August, with plans to reopen in September.
Beautiful small-town Lockhart, once known mainly for barbecue, is becoming a Central Texas retail destination. (Chris O'Connell/MySA) It was a wrap moment the coffee shop opened. Six years ago, when Taylor Burge and her husband Austin, who had just moved from the city that bears his name to Lockhart, about 35 miles southeast, there wasn't a ton of retail action on the charming downtown courthouse square.
AUSTIN, Texas - With so many gathering and traveling to celebrate Independence Day, local public health officials are suggesting Texans consider masking indoors or celebrating outdoors this weekend. Texans are also being encouraged to stay home if they're experiencing symptoms, even if it’s just a scratchy throat or you think...
If it hasn't offended you yet, hang in there, I'm sure it will one day. But that is part of the charm of El Arroyo's Tex-Mex Restaurant's sign in Austin, Texas. Almost nothing is sacred and that's what comedy is all about. I must make this proposition right here, right now... this is the world's greatest sign.
