UNT women’s soccer coach John Hedlund named Midwestern State's top athlete of the 1980s

John Hedlund, UNT’s longtime women’s soccer coach, has been named the Midwestern State University Student-Athlete of the 1980s. UNT sports information

One of the greatest coaches in the history of North Texas athletics added to his significant resume late last week — this time with an honor harkening back to his days as a player.

John Hedlund, UNT’s longtime women’s soccer coach, was named the Midwestern State University Student-Athlete of the 1980s during the Nexstar Sports Awards at The Warehouse, an event center in Wichita Falls.

Hedlund was a standout defender for Midwestern and a two-time All-America selection. The Mustangs competed on the NAIA level at the time.

During his time at Midwestern State, John Hedlund helped lead the Mustangs to three NAIA national tournaments. Courtesy art

“There were so many great players and teams in my time there,” Hedlund said. “We were nationally ranked in men’s soccer pretty much every year. Our men’s basketball team had a great following and also won a lot. It was pretty awesome to win that award.”

Hedlund played for Midwestern in the early 1980s, when he helped lead the Mustangs to three NAIA national tournaments.

Midwestern finished second in 1983, when Hedlund was named the Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the tournament. He was a first-team All-American the next year.

Hedlund posted 26 goals and 12 assists during his time at Midwestern and was inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 1983.

Hedlund scored a record four goals in a game in the 1983 NAIA national tournament. He played for the U.S. National team in 1983 and 1984. The success he enjoyed in college and with the national team helped Hedlund catch on professionally.

He played briefly in New York and then spent 12 seasons with the Dallas Sidekicks and was a member of their 1986-87 and 1993 championship teams.

“It all began at Midwestern State,” Hedlund said. “That’s where I got my start.”

Hedlund served as an assistant coach with the UNT men’s soccer program following his playing career. The school turned to Hedlund to start a women’s soccer program after it discontinued its men’s program.

The Mean Green women’s team played its first season in 1995 and has quickly become one of UNT’s most consistently successful programs. UNT has played in seven NCAA tournaments, won 16 conference titles and never suffered a losing campaign in 27 seasons under Hedlund.

No coach in the history of UNT athletics has more wins than Hedlund, who has a 373-141-39 record.

Hedlund recently signed a contract extension with UNT that will keep him with the school through the 2026 season. He will guide the Mean Green through their transition from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference.

UNT is making the jump in the summer of 2023.

“John has done unbelievable job and has been a stalwart of this department,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said this spring after Hedlund agreed to his extension. “He’s won when he had facilities and when he didn’t, when he had support and when he didn’t.

“I respect what he has done here and the consistency with which he has done it. As we go to a new conference, I can’t imagine anyone who would be better equipped.”

Hedlund’s career resume will be just a little longer as UNT heads into the American. He was already a member of Midwestern’s Hall of Fame and seems destined to join the UNT Athletics Hall of Fame down the line.

When he does, he’ll have a new entry on his bio as Midwestern’s Athlete of the Decade for the 1980s.