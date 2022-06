RICHMOND (KPIX) -- During the height of the pandemic in 2020, Richmond voters overwhelmingly approved Measure U, which raised taxes for some businesses more than 100-fold. Now the first tax bill is coming due and there are those who are looking to leave. Supply chain problems and microchip shortages have left the car lot at Hilltop Ford in Richmond looking pretty bare these days."As you can look at our lot, we have very, very few vehicles to sell," said GM Leon Thomas, "but we have a huge tax bill that has to paid in the next couple days."That tax bill...

