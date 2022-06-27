1 Man Dead In Triple Shooting At Northeast Baltimore Shopping Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly triple shooting Sunday evening at a shopping center in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.

Officers were on patrol near Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane shortly before 8 p.m. when they heard gunfire, Baltimore Police said. They found two men and a woman shot at a nearby shopping center.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The second man and woman were taken to the hospital, where the man is listed in serious condition and the woman was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released.

“Once again, it speaks to the brazenness of today’s criminal offenders who are committing shootings right in the presence of police officers who are right what they’re supposed to be doing exactly what we’ve assigned them to do,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Mayor Brandon Scott echoed the commissioner’s frustration.

“This is another incident where, you know, people seem to simply don’t care that our police officers are there,” Scott said. “They were right where they were supposed to be.”

This is the second time that people have been shot at a shopping center near the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane within the past few days.

Three people—two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man— were shot at the Parkside Shopping Center on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.