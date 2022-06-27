ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Man Dead In Triple Shooting At Northeast Baltimore Shopping Center

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly triple shooting Sunday evening at a shopping center in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.

Officers were on patrol near Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane shortly before 8 p.m. when they heard gunfire, Baltimore Police said. They found two men and a woman shot at a nearby shopping center.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The second man and woman were taken to the hospital, where the man is listed in serious condition and the woman was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released.

“Once again, it speaks to the brazenness of today’s criminal offenders who are committing shootings right in the presence of police officers who are right what they’re supposed to be doing exactly what we’ve assigned them to do,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Mayor Brandon Scott echoed the commissioner’s frustration.

“This is another incident where, you know, people seem to simply don’t care that our police officers are there,” Scott said. “They were right where they were supposed to be.”

This is the second time that people have been shot at a shopping center near the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane within the past few days.

Three people—two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man— were shot at the Parkside Shopping Center on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Denise
4d ago

Plea deals should be taken off the table when you know beyond a doubt that the person is guilty of the crime. Parents should be held to account for their children and curfews need to be put in place for minors . They need to have clean safe places to retain these kids while they look into the homes they live in. These holding homes should offer the kids a chance at life providing school, healthy meals etc run by people who really care. There use to be a commercial that was broadcast each night around at 11pm that asked do you know where your kids are??? 11 ,12 ,13 ,14 ... need to be home in the house getting ready for the next day. Then again in addition there should be one asking WHERE ARE THE PARENTS AT 11 :00 pm. Some are doing the right things and sure they need time for them, but the kids should to taken care of first.

Denise
4d ago

Bring in the National Guard, then have a conference that brings all city departments together to speak to the needs of their department. The conference should include: Police, States Attorney . Child Services,Community leaders, Social Service Directors, Courts, etc..Police need a new plain , but a honest way of dealing with offenders and when a crime is proven on camera etc, then swift justice should take placece.

