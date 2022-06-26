ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Qatari sheikh’s €3m to Prince Charles stuffed inside shopping bags will be probed & future King could be quizzed

By Chris Pollard
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

THE €3million in cash stuffed into bags and handed to Prince Charles by a Qatari sheikh is to be investigated by the charity watchdog.

Three payments of €1million each — totalling more than £2.5million — were accepted by the heir to the throne during private meetings between 2011 and 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHaxP_0gMu16NI00
Charles's charity could be investigated over the £2.5million-plus in cash he accepted from a controversial Qatari sheikh Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUxy1_0gMu16NI00
The donations — reportedly inside Fortnum & Mason carrier bags, a holdall and suitcase — were deposited into the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund

The gifts from controversial Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani were reportedly bundled into a holdall, a suitcase and Fortnum & Mason carrier bags.

Clarence House insists all ­correct processes were followed over the donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, known as HBJ.

However, the Charity Commission may choose to interview fund trustees.

It can also freeze accounts if it discovers serious wrongdoing, suspend or remove trustees or make referrals to the police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8SCn_0gMu16NI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6MXH_0gMu16NI00

It comes as another of Charles’s charities, the Prince’s Foundation, is being probed by police amid a cash-for-honours scandal.

HBJ, once estimated to be worth more than £9.5billion, is believed to have handed Charles the first €1million instalment in 2011 — stuffed in carrier bags from posh store Fortnum & Mason.

In 2015 the prince accepted a holdall containing a further €1million during a one-on-one private meeting at Clarence House, with two aides counting the money.

A suitcase with another €1million was also personally handed to Charles on another occasion — with total donations coming to more than £2.5million.

The heir to the throne has met HBJ several times, including during a 2013 Middle East tour while he was Qatar PM.

However the meetings where the money was given do not appear on the list of official engagements undertaken by working royals.

A Charity Commission spokeswoman said: “We are aware of reports about donations received by The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund. We will review the information to determine whether there is any role for the commission in this matter.”

It's understood that the payments will be verified and fund trustees may be questioned before the commission's next steps are decided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQtVZ_0gMu16NI00
Clarence House insist all correct processes were followed over the donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani Credit: LNP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddv0W_0gMu16NI00
The heir to the throne has met HBJ several times, including during a 2013 Middle East tour while he was Qatar PM Credit: PA

Charities are allowed to accept donations in cash, but they must exercise due diligence to avoid money laundering and corruption.

Private bank Coutts is reported to have collected the money at the request of Palace aides and deposited it into the fund’s account.

Clarence House insisted all the proper procedures were followed and said some details in a report by the Sunday Times are disputed.

A spokesman said: “Charitable donations received from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim were passed immediately to one of the Prince’s charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed.”

'DUE PROCESS'

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said yesterday he was confident the donations would have gone through “proper due process”.

Mr Lewis told the BBC: “What I have seen is the Palace have been very clear, that all monies go through proper due process, the charities obviously go through proper due process.

“I’m confident having had some dealings with charities, The Prince’s Trust, The Prince’s Foundation, around the Palace in the past myself, that these will have gone through proper due process.”

Meanwhile, another of Charles’s charities — the Prince’s Foundation — is at the centre of a police probe over a cash-for-honours scandal.

Michael Fawcett, former chief executive of the foundation, allegedly offered a Saudi businessman help securing a knighthood and British citizenship in return for donations.

Mr Fawcett, previously one of Charles’s closest aides, stepped down last year over a leaked letter to Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.

He was one of the most prolific donors to the prince’s charities and even has a forest named after him — the Mahfouz Wood at the 15th-century Castle of Mey in Scotland, formerly the Queen Mother’s home.

He was awarded a CBE at a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2016.

At the time, Clarence House insisted Charles had “no knowledge” of the alleged offers.

NOTES OF CAUTION

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFg9z_0gMu16NI00

THE sheikh reportedly handed Prince Charles the money in cash using rare €500 notes.

They were withdrawn from issue in 2019 over suspicion the denomination was widely used for illegal activities.

In 2010, a British police investigation found that nine out of ten €500 notes were used for crimes, including “laundering large quantities of cash”.

It prompted UK banks to stop offering them to customers.

At the time, the Serious Organised Crime Agency said the notes had “no credible legitimate use” in the UK.

It added: “There is no doubt the main UK demand for the €500 note comes from serious organised criminals.”

Despite no longer being issued, they can still be spent in Eurozone countries.

Comments / 2

Related
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Prince Charles
Daily Mail

Queen 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' and used 'all her will power' to avoid breaking down in public for the first time in her life as she greeted thousands of admirers on Buckingham Palace balcony, body language expert says

The Queen is believed to have 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' as she greeted thousands of Jubilee well wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. In an emotional end to the four-day Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year as Queen, the Monarch could be seen 'narrowing' her eyes to avoid 'breaking down', body language expert Judi James said.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife 'Almost A Prisoner At Kensington Palace' According to Prince Harry Says, Royal Expert Ingrid Seward Says

Kate Middleton and Prince William are moving to Windsor, and it may be good for the Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Harry reportedly once said her sister-in-law was "almost like a prisoner" in their residence in London — Kensington Palace. Kate Middleton Reportedly Almost Like A Prisoner, Prince Harry Says.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qatari#3m#Fortnum Mason#The Charity Commission#The Prince S Foundation
OK! Magazine

Prince Andrew Is 'Fuming' Over Prince Charles & Prince William's Decision To Not Let Him Back Into The Spotlight

Now that Prince Andrew has settled his lawsuit with Virginia Roberts, he is looking forward to getting back into the spotlight — but Prince Charles and Prince William are doing everything in their power to not let that happen. “Andrew is desperate to rebuild his life and wants his titles back,” a source told The Sun. "But he is fuming with Charles and William for stopping his plans. He doesn’t want to talk to them. Battle lines have been drawn and this has put a cloud over Balmoral in the summer.”According to the outlet, Andrew pulled out of going to...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex's Comment About Kate Middleton Damaged Prince William, Prince Harry's Relationship, Royal Correspondent Kate Mansey Claims

Meghan Markle may have worsened Prince Harry and Prince William's already strained relationship. The Duchess of Sussex said something about her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, during her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, which reportedly damaged the royal siblings' relationship. Meghan Markle Reportedly Damaged Prince William And Harry's...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
Country
Qatar
The Independent

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s portrait bashed by critics: ‘Looks like a wax figure from Madame Tussauds’

The official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has received a wide range of criticism from art critics and amateurs alike, who suggest the painting is “awkward” and resembles a “wax figure” from Madame Tussaud’s.The joint portrait was unveiled on Thursday during the royal couple’s visit to the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge. Painted by award-winning portrait artist Jamie Coreth, the picture was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift to the county of Cambridgeshire.In the full-length portrait, Prince William and Kate Middleton are captured side-by-side with their arms around one another and looking...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Will Need to Return to the Royal Family to “Relieve Pressure” Off Prince William and Kate Middleton, Expert Says

Last weekend was the first time we had seen a Buckingham Palace balcony moment since 2019—pre-pandemic and, well, pre-a lot of things. At the last Trooping the Colour before COVID-19 struck our world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were very much still working royals, as was Prince Andrew. Prince Philip was still alive, and the Buckingham Palace balcony was full, packed to the brim with the Queen and her entire family.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sarah Ferguson is a vision in an emerald green velvet and silk gown as she shows solidarity with Ukraine with yellow and blue pin at star-studded Filming Italy Festival 2022

Sarah Ferguson looked sensational in an emerald green gown as she attended the Filming Italy Festival 2022 red carpet in Santa Margherita di Pula on Sunday. The Duchess of York, 62, resembled a goddess in the velvet and silk dress, that showed off her lovely figure. She added a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Did Prince William's Wife Finally Meet Lilibet? Cambridge Couple Reportedly Rejected Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Invitation

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have maintained a close relationship since the former joined the royal family in 2011 after tying the knot with Prince William. However, things have reportedly changed when former Suits actress Meghan Markle came into the picture. Reports have it that Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Meghan & Harry's Daughter Lilibet Reportedly Only Got a 'Formal,' 'In & Out' Meeting With the Queen

Click here to read the full article. Even though the Platinum Jubilee celebrations have wrapped up, details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip are still leaking out. There is a lot of focus on their daughter Lilibet’s meeting with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and it probably wasn’t the introduction the family was hoping for. The Queen did not attend Lilibet’s first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday. Instead, the family, including son Archie, 3, visited her at Windsor Castle on Thursday, June 2. According to a source for The Sun, the royals only spent 15 minutes together. “It...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
544K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy