Kansas City, MO

Mahomes family reveals they are having a baby boy

By Nick Sloan
fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — It’s a boy!. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback...

fox40jackson.com

KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Kansas City, Missouri?

Some would say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, while others would say they don't feel like cooking breakfast every morning. This is especially true if you are traveling, and the last thing you want to do is cook. Kansas City, Missouri is a big well known city, and there are plenty of places where you can stop and have a great breakfast. Of course, I am only one person, and I can only eat so much food, so I could only visit a few of them during my time in the city.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Charity Event Hosts Remind Missourians What BIG Slick is All About

Kansas City Royals players, left, and Minnesota Twins players, right, line up for the National Anthem and flyover of four Blackhawk helicopters over Target Field, all part of Armed Forces Appreciation Day prior to a baseball game in Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) (MISSOURINET) – The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Simple changes that could keep your home feeling cooler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re all feeling the heat this summer, but there are ways to keep your house cool without raising your energy bill too much. In this week’s BestReviews, a DIY expert shows how you can keep your cool with a few simple adjustments to your windows.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Plaza impacted by power outage on Wednesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Plaza was impacted by a power outage this afternoon. According to the outage map online, about 3,000 customers were impacted. It began at 3:30 p.m. and the estimated restoration time was 5 p.m. Power appeared to be briefly restored at that time, then the map showed it went back out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Thunderstorms now expected for 4th of July weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thunderstorms are now expected for 4th of July weekend. Conditions will remain clear in Kansas City through the end of the work week. Temperatures will slowly heat up as well after a break from the intense heat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Kansas man dies in motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man died after being thrown from a motorcycle at 9:35 p.m. Saturday. A Harley Davidson Fat Boy driven by Michael Arthur Greene, 57, of Kansas City, was eastbound on Kansas 16 east of Wellman Road on June 25, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver failed to negotiate […]
showmeprogress.com

Let it go, let it go, let it go, let it go…

Let’s see, a “religious” minority removes the right to bodily autonomy for all women and there are guns everywhere. Yeah, thats the…wait. The population of Polo, Missouri is somewhere around 500. There are subversives everywhere. The 2020 presidential election results for Grant Township, Caldwell County, Missouri:
POLO, MO
LJWORLD

Crews respond to report of freezer fire; Lawrence grocery store evacuated

Emergency crews responded Monday morning to the report of a freezer that was on fire at a Lawrence grocery store. Crews responded shortly after 11 a.m. to a reported fire at the Dillons at 4701 W. Sixth St. The store was quickly evacuated. According to a fire official at the...

