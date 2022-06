For father’s day this year, my husband wanted to check out Harvard Forest. This land is Harvard University’s 4000 acre laboratory and a classroom with many miles of public trails to hike. Our family picked up a free map from the parking lot. We decided to do the Natural History Trail that has interpretive signs along the hike. We enjoyed an easy hike through the well manicured trails. We enjoyed looking for sign posts along the way that told about the history of the land over the last hundred years. We learned how it originated as farmland and what it took to create the forest we saw on our hike.

HARVARD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO