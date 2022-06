Major League Baseball has announced suspensions for 12 people in the wake of Sunday's benches-clearing brawl between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners. Seattle's three players, all ejected from Sunday's 2-1 road loss to the Angels, will appeal the punishments, with the team being told it will be allowed to stagger the suspensions to reduce how badly they will be shorthanded.

