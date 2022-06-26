ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

With $300,000, Stony Store becomes latest addition to county's historical collection

By Justin Grass Staff Writer jgrass@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nZeN_0gMtdf1y00
Buy Now Bill Marquis shows off the old Stony country store Thursday on his property in Stony on FM2622. He's selling the restored building and its contents to Denton County, and it'll eventually join the buildings at the historical park on Mulberry Street in Denton.  Al Key/DRC

Ponder resident Bill Marquis once saved the Stony Store from demolition by offering its owner $800 out of his pocket. He poured resources into restoring it and now, with a $300,000 purchase, the relic of a small town is the latest addition to Denton County's historical collection.

Modest beginning, modest ending

Marquis' address says Ponder, but he likes to say he lives in Stony. That's because he moved to the town as a 12-year-old in the 1950s, and even well into his 70s, he carries a deep commitment to its history.

A search will yield articles on the small Denton County town, the beginnings of which date back to the 1850s. According to a write-up from Denton County's Office of History and Culture, the town "got its name for the rock solid soil type that the town was built upon," with its population shooting up to 130 residents by 1884.

"It is assumed that the population never grew over 130 because of the popularity of the nearby town of Justin, which was a more attractive shipping point for settlers," the article reads.

Marquis, however, says the number was in the hundreds, with Stony's hills covered in houses. Either way, the population would eventually dwindle. The town's last general store closed in 1963, five years after Marquis moved in with his family.

Enter the Stony Store

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F7H1R_0gMtdf1y00
Buy Now The Stony Store sits on Bill Marquis' property on FM2622.  Al Key/DRC

Stony has long been forgotten by the average person, if they ever knew of it in the first place. But Marquis, a professional log cabin restorer, is doing his best to keep its memory alive. His property has what he calls "museums" — among them an old log cabin, a former church and, of course, the Stony Store.

Marquis doesn't remember exactly when he bought the store, but sometime over a decade ago, the woman who came to own it was about to have it destroyed. According to him, she wasn't from the area and couldn't care less about the history, so he made her an offer.

"The bulldozer was sitting there, ready to push it down," Marquis said. "If I'd have been 15 minutes later, it would've been gone. I had $800 in my pocket. I said, 'I'll give you $800 for it and anything in it.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iuz00_0gMtdf1y00
Buy Now Bill Marquis stands in front of the Stony Store, which he saved from demolition and moved to his property near Ponder. He's selling the restored building to Denton County, and it'll eventually join the buildings at the historical park on Mulberry Street in Denton.  Al Key/DRC

Marquis moved the store to his property, then poured his own time and resources into restoring it. It's now filled with artifacts from the past, some of which are original to the store and some of which come from his decades of collecting. Among them is a cash register, gifted to him by a Bonnie & Clyde robbery victim. The infamous criminals stole $17.32, so he decided to give the owner back that exact amount to make up for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2BBV_0gMtdf1y00
Stony Store county brief

"This isn't just an old, regular country store," Marquis said. "It's kind of a one-of-a-kind."

Denton County enters the picture

At the May 24 Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, officials approved the purchase of the Stony Store for $300,000, making it the latest addition to its historical collection. The building will be moved to the historical park on Mulberry Street, along with the Quakertown House and Bayless-Selby House museums.

County Judge Andy Eads says the county's historic commission decided years ago to seek out a store. As a result, he approached Marquis about buying it. Asked to explain how the purchase is a good use of funds, he said the Stony Store will help tell the story of the county's commerce history.

"We have these residential buildings, but we also need to talk about the commerce here in the county," Eads said. "It's the last store of its kind left in the county. ... It's really a survivor of commercial architecture."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DGFhb_0gMtdf1y00
Buy Now Merchandise fills the shelves of the Stony Store, collected by Bill Marquis.  Al Key/DRC

The county wasn't the only potential destination for the store. Marquis said there were other governmental bodies in the mix, including Farmers Branch and Grapevine. And he wants to make it clear he didn't pull one over on Denton County with the $300,000 price — he said potential buyers sent appraisers out to the property, and added that Grapevine offered more.

"With the merchandise in it and the artifacts, I lost money on it, probably," Marquis said. "I've got tin cans they appraised at almost $3,000 apiece."

But Marquis wants the store to stay in Denton County. He said he's confident the county government will take care of it, because he's known Eads and he's "got Andy's word." Marquis has restored several buildings at the Denton County Historical Park, including the Quakertown House and the Taylor Cabin.

He added he wants to make sure his historical preservation efforts stick around as he gets older, so he's excited to see it get a new home.

"Stony's getting like everywhere else — it's turning into city, right?" Marquis said. "There's lots of valuable stuff in the store. I'm excited and I'm going to miss it."

There are still logistics to be worked out, but Eads said the store will get moved over to the historical park around October. There will be additional costs associated with that, but he said he didn't have that estimate immediately available.

"I think when young kids visit the park, they'll be able to see how people lived and also how they shopped," Eads said. "That really helps tell a more complete story of the county."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yk48Z_0gMtdf1y00
Buy Now A Hohner harmonica case sits among others relics of the past in Bill Marquis’ Stony Store collection.  Al Key/DRC

As for the future of the historical park, Eads said the county's going to be putting up a fence after the store gets moved in. He called the addition a big step toward the park's ultimate completion, but officials are still in the market for other historical buildings, a church among them.

"[Bill] knows the county's commitment to historic preservation," Eads said. "You have to have a stewardship mindset. This was here well before I was here; it will be here, hopefully, well beyond."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLjbM_0gMtdf1y00
Buy Now Some of the contents of the Stony Store were original to the building; some come from Bill Marquis' decades of collecting. Al Key/DRC

Government
