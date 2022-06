The Concacaf Under-20 championships continue as the United States take on Costa Rica with the goal of qualifying for the U-20 World Cup and the Olympics on the line. They've reached the semifinal round thanks to some high scoring exploits so far. The USMNT has scored a whopping 20 goals so far in the tournament, one more than the second best team, Mexico. Quinn Sullivan has scored five of those, as his hat trick against Cuba has been one of the high points of the tournament so far.

MLS ・ 19 HOURS AGO