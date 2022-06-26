NASCAR Returns to the Nashville SuperSpeedway

Bubba Wallace and his issues with his own pit crew came to a head this weekend during Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Wallace found himself in sixth place in the weather-delayed race when he was instructed by crew chief Bootie Barker to pit in order to deal with a tire that had come loose. Barker told Wallace to “stop, stop, stop,” which the driver did, only to be hit from behind by Tyler Reddick.
Tony Stewart was not happy after Saturday night's Camping World SRX Series at South Boston Speedway. Stewart got into with Ernie Francis Jr. in the garage area, grabbing onto the driver's fire suit and giving him an earful. Stewart's frustration reportedly stemmed from the pair making contact under caution early...
NASCAR's Cup Series is set to get back in action on Sunday afternoon - weather permitting. The 2022 Cup Series is set to race at the Nashville Superspeedway at 5 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The Ally 400 will air on NBC. Unfortunately, there's some tough weather in the forecast in...
LEBANON, Tenn. -- Generally, a night out in Nashville is planned long in advance, as the city's entertainment district attracts country music hopefuls and tourists from far and wide. Chase Elliott, though, didn't exactly have plans to be in Nashville late Sunday night until Mother Nature forced them -- but he made the most of it, and now he has a Gibson Guitar for his troubles.
Six penalties issued; Four NASCAR members suspended. Last weekend, Nashville Superspeedway hosted a triple-header weekend. The 1.333-mile welcomes the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Nashville Superspeedway below. Directly after a pit stop in the final stage of the NASCAR Cup Series...
In 2003, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was already one of the most recognizable drivers in NASCAR. Even if you had never watched one second of televised competition, you knew the name. By this point, Junior had already won two Xfinity Series championships and was in the middle of his fourth full-time season in the Cup Series. While he was pretty much just starting out in NASCAR’s highest level, it wasn’t his skill behind the wheel that was attracting the attention of casual fans, but his skill behind the camera.
Rain and lightning wreaked havoc at Nashville Superspeedway on June 26th, 2022, causing lengthy delays for the Cup Series race in Tennessee. The first parts of the race belonged to Toyota, but ultimately, it was Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Nascar Camaro ZL1 who emerged victorious. Elliott’s No. 9...
Rain and lightning wreaked havoc at Nashville Superspeedway on June 26th, 2022, causing lengthy delays for the Cup Series race in Tennessee. When things finally got rolling, Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Nascar Ford Mustang, proved that he is a true wheelman after he saved his race car from a spin and rallied back to finish third, the best of all the Ford teams.
Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Nascar Ford Mustang, couldn’t quite nab the pole position at Nashville Superspeedway. Instead, he will start second. It’s important to note that final round of qualifying was rained out, and times were set based on Round 1 qualifying efforts. Logano wheeled...
LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — The man who founded Speedway Motorsports had a presence Sunday during NASCAR’s Ally 400 race at the track his company bought last November. Bruton Smith died Wednesday at the age of 95. The Hall of Famer who was one of the biggest track owners and most successful promoters in the history of auto racing was remembered on cars at the Nashville Superspeedway with a popular sticker featuring Smith’s name with the years of his life.
Sunday night’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway altered the playoff picture for a couple of drivers. Here’s a look at the playoff standings for Cup, Xfinity and the Camping World Truck Series:. Cup Series. Kevin Harvick‘s performance was enough to climb back into a playoff spot with nine...
