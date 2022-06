Rory McIlroy has not picked up a major tournament win since 2014, when he won the Open Championship by two strokes against Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia. Despite the lengthy title drought, the Northern Irishman has been knocking at the door this season. He has finished in the top 10 in all three major tournaments so far, which is why he's the 9-1 favorite in the 2022 Open Championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook. U.S. Open winner Matthew Fitzpatrick is 20-1 to win the Open Championship 2022 after winning the U.S. Open as a 25-1 long shot.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO