A controversial interference rule took a run off the board for Oklahoma in the College World Series

In a captivating college baseball postseason across the board, Ole Miss and Oklahoma are the last two squads standing. And despite all of the underpinned narratives and team spirit on the Rebels’ side, the Sooners would not go down without a fight in the Finals.

Even after taking a 10-3 beating in Game 1, Oklahoma refused to go away with their backs against the wall on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, the officiating (or rule book?) probably could’ve helped them out more.

Let’s fast forward to the sixth inning in a 0-0 game. To get a runner at third across home plate, Oklahoma’s John Spikerman laid down a quality bunt that made it 1-0 and brought the other runner over to third.

Or did he?

According to the umpires, Spikerman (or his body) interfered with the pitcher’s throw to first base by running inside fair territory and not in the runner’s lane. Because a player — whether it’s inadvertent or not, obviously can’t do that — the call was overturned, and Oklahoma lost the crucial run as all baserunners have to return to the base where they started.

Ole Miss would get out of the inning without any further damage after recording the third out on the next batter.

College baseball fans on Twitter weren’t happy about the controversial rule that cost Oklahoma in a clutch spot.

