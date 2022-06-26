ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Patrick Cantlay hit an unbelievably bad shot on a par 3 and golf fans had jokes

By Andy Nesbitt
 2 days ago
Patrick Cantlay entered Sunday’s final round of the Travelers Championship one stroke behind his good buddy Xander Schauffele and seemed poised to make a run at another PGA Tour victory.

Instead, he went the other way and quickly played himself out of contention with five bogeys on the first nine holes.

One of those bogeys came on the par-3 8th hole, where he hit one of the worst tee shots you’ll ever see by a pro on a par 3.

The hole measured 179 yards to the pin, which is a pretty easy shot for the pros.Cantlay somehow came up 57 yards short and put it in the water. He didn’t hit a tree or anything, he just hit an absolutely horrible tee shot.

That doesn’t make any sense whatsoever. How did he just barely make it to the front of the water? That’s something you and I would do!

Cantlay made a long putt to save bogey but that tee shot… wow.

Twitter had reactions.

