ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Raisel Iglesias threw an entire case of sunflower seeds after Angels-Mariners brawl and MLB fans had jokes

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGODF_0gMtEwta00

Sunday’s game between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels brought us the biggest baseball brawl (or BASEBRAWL!) that we have seen in years. And even as tensions seemed to calm down, Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias managed to make an entirely new scene.

The brawl started on Sunday after home plate umpire John Bacon allowed Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz to continue despite throwing a first-inning pitch behind Julio Rodriguez’s head. In the second inning, Wantz — still in the game — hit Jesse Winker on the backside, leading to the whole brawl.

It was a wild scene with actual punches thrown. But we cannot get over Iglesias dramatic toss of the sunflower seeds case.

I mean, what a toss.

Iglesias was among the most fired-up players in the whole ordeal, but you won’t often see a player throw an entire case of sunflower seeds onto the field just to make a point.

Iglesias did just that. And, of course, MLB fans had jokes for the seeds toss.

This was how Twitter reacted

He threw the gum too!

It accomplished nothing besides making a mess, but it was so fun to watch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Mariners, Angels get into major brawl, eight ejected

A lengthy bench-clearing brawl resulted in the ejections of six players and both managers in the second inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Three of the first four hitters in the Mariners’ lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
UPI News

MLB suspends 12, including interpreter, for Mariners-Angels brawl

June 28 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball issued a dozen suspensions, including an interpreter, for their roles in a brawl between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners. Michael Hill, MLB senior vice president of on-field operations, announced the disciplinary measures Monday in a news release. Players and coaches from both teams erupted into the skirmish for nearly 20 minutes in the second inning of the Angels' 2-1 win Sunday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Mariners, Royals Trade

MLB's summer of trading has begun. On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Kansas City Royals are sending first baseman Carlos Santana to the Seattle Mariners for reliever Wyatt Mills and right-handed pitching prospect William Fleming. Santana batted .216 with just four home runs for Kansas City, but the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Phil Nevin, Jesse Winker receive big suspensions for Angels-Mariners fight

MLB on Monday announced suspensions for those involved in the brawl between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Phil Nevin and Jesse Winker got hit hard. The Angels interim manager was suspended 10 games, while Winker was suspended seven games. Mariners shortstop JP Crawford, Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (out for the season due to a wrist injury) and Angels coach Don Chiti all got five games. Angels relievers Andrew Wantz and Ryan Tepera were suspended three games apiece. Wantz was the pitcher who threw behind Julio Rodriguez in the first inning and hit Winker to start the second.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Raisel Iglesias
FOX Sports

Mariners host Baltimore Orioles, look to end home losing streak

Baltimore Orioles (35-40, fifth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (34-41, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (2-1, 1.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (6-6, 4.07 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Orioles +151; over/under is 7 1/2...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Athletics Monday

The Oakland Athletics did not include Stephen Vogt in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt will spend Monday's game on the bench as Sean Murphy starts behind home plate and bats cleanup for the A's. Vogt has 3 home runs in 52 plate appearances with...
OAKLAND, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy