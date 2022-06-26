Raisel Iglesias threw an entire case of sunflower seeds after Angels-Mariners brawl and MLB fans had jokes

Sunday’s game between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels brought us the biggest baseball brawl (or BASEBRAWL!) that we have seen in years. And even as tensions seemed to calm down, Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias managed to make an entirely new scene.

The brawl started on Sunday after home plate umpire John Bacon allowed Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz to continue despite throwing a first-inning pitch behind Julio Rodriguez’s head. In the second inning, Wantz — still in the game — hit Jesse Winker on the backside, leading to the whole brawl.

It was a wild scene with actual punches thrown. But we cannot get over Iglesias dramatic toss of the sunflower seeds case.

I mean, what a toss.

Iglesias was among the most fired-up players in the whole ordeal, but you won’t often see a player throw an entire case of sunflower seeds onto the field just to make a point.

Iglesias did just that. And, of course, MLB fans had jokes for the seeds toss.

This was how Twitter reacted

He threw the gum too!

It accomplished nothing besides making a mess, but it was so fun to watch.