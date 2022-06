The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a quarterback battle in training camp, but they appear to be giving a strong hint in OTAs about who will win the starting job. Free agent addition Mitchell Trubisky is the heavy favorite to start for the Steelers barring injury or an awful camp, according to Mark Caboly of The Athletic. Rookie Kenny Pickett is not a factor at the moment, and only received third-string reps during OTAs and minicamp.

